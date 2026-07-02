Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Aquamarket FZCO, a Dubai-based technology company, has announced the launch of AquaStore, a specialized global business-to-business marketplace developed for companies operating across the pool, spa and wellness, water filtration and treatment, irrigation and related service industries.

AquaStore has been created to address a longstanding challenge within the international water industry: the fragmentation of suppliers, professional buyers, product information and business opportunities across multiple markets and disconnected channels.

The platform brings manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, contractors, service providers, developers, hospitality businesses, facility operators and project buyers into a unified digital ecosystem designed specifically around the commercial requirements of the water sector.

Unlike general online marketplaces, AquaStore focuses exclusively on water-related industries and provides a dedicated environment where companies can present their products, build professional company profiles, receive commercial enquiries, discover suppliers and explore new regional and international business opportunities.

The platform is operated by Aquamarket FZCO, a company registered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A Dedicated Digital Infrastructure for a Fragmented Industry

The global water industry includes thousands of manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, engineering companies, contractors and specialist service providers. However, many businesses still rely on traditional sourcing methods, personal networks, exhibitions, messaging applications and fragmented online directories to identify commercial partners.

This can make cross-border supplier discovery, product sourcing and business development slower and less transparent.

AquaStore is designed to simplify this process by creating a structured and industry-specific marketplace where companies can present their capabilities and connect with professional buyers across different markets.

The platform covers several core industry categories:

Swimming pools and pool equipment

Spa and wellness solutions

Water filtration and treatment technologies

Irrigation systems and equipment

Water tanks and related infrastructure

Installation, construction, maintenance and professional services

AquaStore is intended for both product-based companies and service-oriented businesses, including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, suppliers, pool contractors, water-treatment specialists, irrigation companies, consultants and engineering service providers.

Supporting Supplier Discovery and B2B Sourcing

Through AquaStore, suppliers can create company profiles, publish products and services, present their areas of specialization and increase their visibility among professional buyers.

Buyers can use the platform to discover suppliers, compare available solutions, review company information and submit requests for quotations.

The platform's development roadmap includes tools for verified supplier identification, requests for quotation, project and tender opportunities, supplier analytics, advanced search filters, product comparison, saved searches and business intelligence features.

AquaStore is also being developed to support companies that want to expand beyond their domestic markets and reach customers, contractors and commercial partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council, Middle East, Europe, Türkiye, Central Asia and other international regions.

Founded on Industry Experience

AquaStore was founded by Azerbaijani entrepreneur Aydin Malikov, whose professional background includes experience in swimming-pool construction, water-industry distribution and international sourcing.

Malikov's exposure to manufacturers, distributors, contractors and buyers across Azerbaijan, Türkiye, China, Russia and the wider Commonwealth of Independent States contributed to the development of the AquaStore concept.

“During my years in the water and swimming-pool industry, I repeatedly saw the same challenge: strong manufacturers and suppliers often struggled to reach the right professional buyers, while contractors and project companies spent significant time searching for reliable products and commercial partners.” Aydin Malikov, Founder and CEO of AquaStore

“AquaStore was created to bring this fragmented industry into one professional digital environment. Our objective is not simply to list products. We are building a specialized B2B infrastructure that can help companies discover one another, communicate more efficiently and develop long-term commercial relationships across borders.”

Malikov added that Dubai was selected as AquaStore’s corporate base because of the emirate’s role as a regional centre for technology, trade, logistics and international business.

“Dubai provides an ideal foundation for a platform designed to connect companies across the GCC, the wider Middle East and global markets. It is a city built around international trade, innovation and business connectivity, which strongly aligns with AquaStore’s long-term vision.”

Built for Manufacturers, Suppliers and Professional Buyers

AquaStore is designed to serve businesses at different stages of growth.

Manufacturers can use the platform to introduce their products to new regions, identify distributors and receive enquiries from professional buyers.

Distributors and wholesalers can expand their digital presence, promote available inventory and connect with contractors and project-based customers.

Contractors and service providers can showcase completed work, capabilities and areas of specialization.

Professional buyers can search for products and suppliers according to industry category, company type, location and commercial requirements.

The platform also aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises that may not have extensive international marketing resources but offer competitive products, technical expertise or local market knowledge.

Trust, Transparency and Professional Identity

AquaStore plans to introduce verification mechanisms intended to help professional buyers identify legitimate companies and assess supplier information more efficiently.

The platform's Verified Supplier framework is being developed to support business identity checks and strengthen transparency between participants.

Company profiles are intended to function as professional digital identities, presenting key information such as company type, business location, product categories, services, brand portfolio and contact details.

AquaStore will continue to develop its trust and safety framework as the platform expands into additional markets.

International Growth Strategy

Following its initial launch, AquaStore will focus on supplier acquisition, buyer engagement and industry partnerships across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and other strategic markets.

The company also plans to work with manufacturers, distributors, trade associations, exhibitions, industry publications and professional networks to strengthen participation within the platform.

Future development priorities include multilingual functionality, expanded supplier verification, project sourcing tools, market-specific search capabilities, industry content and enhanced analytics for sellers.

AquaStore's long-term objective is to become a recognized digital commerce and business-development platform for the global water industry.

About AquaStore

AquaStore is a global B2B marketplace for the pool, spa and wellness, water filtration and treatment, irrigation, water infrastructure and related service industries.

The platform connects manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, suppliers, contractors, service providers and professional buyers in a dedicated digital ecosystem.

AquaStore enables companies to present products and services, build professional company profiles, discover commercial partners and participate in industry-specific sourcing opportunities.

AquaStore is operated by Aquamarket FZCO, a company registered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For more information, visit aquastores.net



Media Contact

Name: Aydin Malikov

Title: Founder and CEO

Company: AquaStore | Aquamarket FZCO

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email / Web: aquastores.info@gmail.com | aquastores.net