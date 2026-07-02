Dubai: Reflecting Dubai Government’s commitment to strengthening institutional governance, advancing applied knowledge and embedding data-informed decision-making across the public sector, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has launched the Human Resources Law Elite initiative.

Designed to strengthen applied legal knowledge among Emirati legal professionals across government entities, the initiative aims to enhance the quality of administrative decision-making, promote greater consistency in legal and administrative practices, and strengthen collaboration between legal departments and human resources functions across Dubai Government.

Developed through a data-driven methodology, the initiative’s content is informed by insights generated through DGHR’s Legal Inquiries Portal, which has received more than 2,000 legal enquiries since 2020. Analysing these enquiries enabled the Department to identify the legal topics most closely associated with practical implementation and recurring challenges within Dubai Government’s human resources framework, ensuring that the programme directly addresses the operational needs of government entities while delivering practical, application-focused legal knowledge.

The initiative delivers this knowledge through specialised discussion forums that bring together legal professionals from across Dubai Government to exchange expertise, examine practical case studies, review judicial precedents, discuss legal opinions and explore administrative practices related to the Dubai Government Human Resources Management Law. By bridging legislation with practical implementation, the initiative seeks to strengthen institutional governance, enhance legislative application and promote greater consistency in administrative practices across government entities.

The first phase brings together representatives from Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Dubai Customs, as part of a phased approach to strengthening institutional collaboration and advancing applied legal capability across Dubai Government.

Building a Knowledge-Driven Government

H.E. Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “The Human Resources Law Elite initiative reflects Dubai Government’s vision of building a government that is driven by institutional knowledge, strengthened through effective governance and enabled by national talent. The strength of any institution lies not only in the quality of its legislation, but in the consistency of its application and the knowledge that sustains it. Through this initiative, we are strengthening the capabilities that transform legislation into institutional practice, supporting better decision-making and reinforcing a more agile, integrated and future-ready government”.

HE added: “The initiative forms part of our broader efforts to strengthen collaboration between legal departments and human resources functions by creating a specialised platform for exchanging expertise, discussing practical applications, reviewing judicial precedents and sharing administrative experiences. In doing so, we are fostering a culture of applied legal knowledge that enhances institutional governance and supports the continued development of Dubai Government’s human resources framework”.

A Data-Driven, Practice-Oriented Methodology

The initiative is built on a methodology that combines data analytics with applied legal knowledge. By analysing recurring enquiries submitted through the Legal Inquiries Portal, DGHR identified the legal topics most relevant to practical implementation and the evolving challenges facing government human resources. These insights have also been complemented by real-world applications and frequently raised legal enquiries, ensuring the initiative’s knowledge content remains practical, relevant and closely aligned with the needs of government entities.

Dr. Juma Obaid Al Mutawa , Director of the Legal Affairs Office, said: “The initiative represents a practical model for strengthening applied legal knowledge across government entities by focusing on specialised discussion forums, real-life applications, judicial precedents and legal opinions related to Dubai Government’s human resources framework. It bridges the gap between legal theory and practical implementation, while contributing to the development of applied legal references that support better administrative decisions and reinforce institutional governance across government entities.”

Strengthening Institutional Integration

The initiative also includes the review of judicial rulings and legal precedents relevant to Dubai Government’s human resources framework, alongside discussions on administrative practices related to recruitment, promotions, disciplinary measures, policies and procedures. Together, these discussions support more consistent legal implementation and further strengthen institutional governance across government entities.

In addition, the initiative seeks to document practical experiences and success stories from participating legal professionals and government entities, contributing to the sustainability of institutional legal knowledge and supporting the continued development of administrative and legislative practices across Dubai Government.