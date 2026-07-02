Kuwait: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kuwait and the American Business Council - Kuwait (ABCK) - AmCham Kuwait convened private sector businesses for an introductory session on Sustainable Public Procurement (SPP), aimed at helping businesses understand how procurement is evolving, strengthen their competitiveness, and prepare for future market opportunities in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 and its sustainability ambitions.

Public procurement is no longer just about what governments buy; it is about the value public spending creates. Sustainable Public Procurement places sustainability at the heart of purchasing decisions so that public spending delivers greater economic, environmental, and social value. Around the world, procurement is increasingly being used to encourage innovation, reduce emissions and waste, strengthen local businesses and SMEs, and deliver greater long-term value for society.

Globally, UNDP supports governments in strengthening procurement systems and advancing sustainable public procurement as a driver of sustainable development, stronger institutions, and inclusive economic growth. The session provided participants with practical insights into these global trends and their relevance for businesses in Kuwait.

"Every business wants to remain competitive, but competitiveness today is increasingly shaped by how businesses respond to changing market expectations. As procurement evolves, suppliers that can demonstrate long-term value, alongside quality, innovation, and responsible business practices, will be better positioned to seize future opportunities. UNDP is helping businesses understand these changes, strengthen their readiness, and contribute to Kuwait's Vision 2035," said Ms. Emma Morley, Resident Representative of UNDP Kuwait.

The session introduced participants to global trends in Sustainable Public Procurement, explored practical examples from Kuwait, and highlighted how businesses can strengthen their readiness for evolving procurement expectations.

Participants also shared their experiences with current sustainability practices, as well as the opportunities and challenges they face in responding to evolving procurement expectations. These discussions will help inform future dialogue and engagement on Sustainable Public Procurement in Kuwait.

"At AmCham Kuwait, we see this session as an opportunity to help companies better understand how procurement requirements are evolving and what that may mean for their businesses. Many suppliers are already being asked to demonstrate not only technical capabilities, but also how they manage areas such as efficiency, responsible business practices, and long-term value. Our partnership with UNDP allows us to bring these conversations directly to the private sector in a practical and accessible way. By helping companies understand emerging expectations and identify opportunities for improvement, we can support their competitiveness, strengthen market readiness, and contribute to the broader goals of Kuwait Vision 2035.” - said Mr. Pete Swift, Chairman of the Board of AmCham Kuwait.

UNDP continues to support efforts to strengthen public institutions and foster greater collaboration between the public and private sectors. By helping businesses understand evolving procurement expectations and prepare for future opportunities, Sustainable Public Procurement can contribute to a more competitive, resilient, and diversified economy in support of Kuwait Vision 2035.

About UNDP:

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and the planet. Learn more at undp.org or follow at @UNDP.



For more information, please contact:

UNDP Kuwait | Nayla Bissat | nayla.bissat@undp.org

About AmCham Kuwait:

Founded in 1985, AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization composed of Fortune 500 corporations, SMEs, and prominent business leaders from both the United States and Kuwait. As a key advocate for American business interests in Kuwait, AmCham Kuwait works to strengthen the commercial and economic ties between the two nations. For more information, please visit www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media @abck1985.