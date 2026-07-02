Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Magna AI, the global integrated-value-chain sovereign AI transformation leader established through a partnership between Trend Micro and Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), powered by NVIDIA, today announced a strategic partnership with Naver Innovation Company. The agreement was formalized at the Global AI Show Riyadh by Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, CEO of Magna AI, and Mr. Yaser Alobaidan, CEO of Naver Innovation, marking a significant step toward advancing the Kingdom’s sovereign AI ambitions.

Saudi Arabia is rapidly establishing itself as a global AI leader, combining ambitious national investments with a strong focus on trusted and responsible innovation. According to the 2026 AI Index Report by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, the Kingdom ranked first globally in AI security, privacy, and cryptography, as well as women's empowerment in AI, reinforcing its commitment to building a secure, inclusive, and globally competitive AI ecosystem. As AI becomes an increasingly strategic national asset in the Kingdom, the ability to develop and govern sovereign AI capabilities will play a critical role in sustaining long-term economic growth and technological leadership.

Building on this momentum, the strategic collaboration brings together Magna AI's integrated sovereign AI capabilities and Naver Innovation Company's local expertise to help shape the next phase of Saudi Arabia's AI evolution. Together, the organizations will explore opportunities to advance trusted AI infrastructure, secure AI platforms, and drive sovereign AI capabilities that empower government entities and enterprises to accelerate innovation while maintaining security, operational resilience, and regulatory alignment.

The collaboration will also support AI transformation and digital enablement across government and enterprise sectors, helping organizations move from AI ambition to production-scale adoption through secure, scalable, and locally governed AI capabilities. By aligning infrastructure, intelligence, security, and transformation within a unified framework, the partnership aims to unlock long-term economic and societal value while contributing to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions.

"Every industrial revolution has been defined by those who built and controlled its critical infrastructure. In the AI era, that infrastructure is intelligence itself," said Dr. Moataz BinAli, Chief Executive Officer, Magna AI. "Through our collaboration with Naver Innovation Company, we are helping build the foundations that enable governments and enterprises to create, scale, and capture the value of AI, supporting Saudi Arabia's ambition to lead the next generation of the global intelligence economy."

At the Global AI Show Riyadh, Magna AI is participating as the Title Sponsor, showcasing its end-to-end sovereign AI ecosystem and demonstrating how integrated, secure, and scalable AI can empower governments and enterprises to accelerate the Kingdom’s next phase of digital transformation.

About Magna AI

Magna AI is a global AI transformation company operating across the full integrated value chain, architecting the future of sovereign intelligence. Through a unified operating model spanning strategy, engineering, integration, and operations, Magna AI designs and delivers secure AI infrastructure, applications, and services that enable measurable, scalable, and long-term transformation. Powered by strategic industry collaborations and next generation technologies from NVIDIA, Wistron Digital Technology Holding Company (WDH), and Trend Micro, Magna AI helps enterprises and governments evolve into intelligent, adaptive, and future ready organizations.

www.magnaai.com

About Naver Innovation Company

NAVER Innovation was established in 2025 as a joint venture between NAVER Cloud and NHC to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s urban transformation ambitions through an integrated digital ecosystem, aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The company delivers end-to-end digital transformation solutions across five strategic pillars. Its Digital Twin platform enables advanced 3D city modeling and scenario-based applications to support urban planning, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making. Through its AI-powered Super App, NAVER Innovation provides an integrated digital ecosystem that combines intelligent navigation, mapping, and lifestyle services into a seamless user experience.

NAVER Innovation is also establishing sovereign digital infrastructure through the development of AI-ready Data Centers, enabling secure and scalable cloud services while supporting the Kingdom’s national digital transformation initiatives. In addition, the company offers Smart Building Solutions and AI Factory solutions as part of its comprehensive digital transformation portfolio. By combining advanced technologies with local expertise, NAVER Innovation is committed to enabling smarter cities, driving digital innovation, and contributing to the sustainable growth of Saudi Arabia’s digital economy.