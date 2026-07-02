Dubai, UAE – KamelPay, the UAE-born fintech building integrated financial solutions for businesses and their workforce, has launched AbsoluteCard, a complete corporate payments ecosystem built for the way businesses spend, control and reconcile. AbsoluteCard brings together a web portal, a mobile app and a corporate card powered by the Mastercard network and sponsored by Mawarid Finance.

The launch was celebrated at Kempinski The Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, where senior bankers, corporate leaders, exchange house executives and financial institutions gathered to mark the milestone.

The launch comes at a time when businesses across the UAE are operating in an increasingly regulated and transparent financial environment. The introduction of corporate tax and the implementation of E-invoicing requirements have made accurate tracking, categorisation and reporting of every business expense more important than ever. At the same time, growing organisations continue to face increasing pressure to manage spending across departments, projects, subsidiaries and employees with speed and accuracy.

AbsoluteCard is aimed at addressing these challenges by giving finance leaders real-time visibility and control in one connected system.

Mr Hussain AlQemzi, Chairman of KamelPay, said: “The UAE stands as one of the world’s most inspiring examples of how innovation, ambition and disciplined execution can shape the future of financial services. At KamelPay, we are proud to stand with the UAE and to play our part in this journey by developing financial solutions that empower businesses, support people and contribute to the nation’s digital transformation. AbsoluteCard reflects that commitment, helping companies operate with greater confidence, control and clarity.”

At the heart of AbsoluteCard is a practical set of capabilities that supports day-to-day corporate spending. Businesses can issue cards instantly, set budgets with precision, assign role-based access across teams and monitor transactions as they happen. The platform also supports instant issuance of multiple virtual IBANs, helping companies separate funds across entities and projects with greater clarity. A single sign-off portal brings approvals and oversight into one place, while real-time fund loading allows teams to move budgets when they are needed.

By combining these functions, AbsoluteCard replaces manual administrative work with a more transparent and intelligent financial workflow. For finance teams, that means less time spent reconciling transactions and more confidence in how funds are being used across the organisation. For business leaders, this translates into faster decisions, stronger governance and a clearer view of spending behaviour.

Mr Ehsan Rahman, Co-founder and CEO of KamelPay, added: “AbsoluteCard is the result of a shared belief that corporate payments in this region deserve better tools, not just digital versions of old processes. It puts genuine control and visibility in the hands of finance teams and gives banks and financial institutions a product they can offer their own clients with no infrastructure to build. This is a milestone for KamelPay and for what comes next in business payments across the GCC.”

AbsoluteCard also has wider relevance for the financial sector. As a technology solution provider, KamelPay built it as a ready-to-plug-in offering for banks, exchange houses and financial institutions. They can extend it to their own corporate clients without building new infrastructure, making it both a spend management tool and a scalable distribution model for institutional partners.

About KamelPay

KamelPay is a UAE-based fintech focused on providing payment services for businesses and their underbanked workforce across the UAE. Its products include PayD, a WPS-compliant payroll and Universal Account solution, and AbsoluteCard, a complete corporate payments ecosystem. KamelPay works with employers, banks and financial institutions to simplify how businesses spend and manage money.