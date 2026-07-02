

Dubai: Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has entered into a five-year agreement with Al Ghurair Centre to manage and enhance parking operations at one of Dubai’s most established retail destinations.

The agreement was signed in presence of Parkin Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali and Al Ghurair Property Management Chief Executive Officer, Paul Fanning.

The partnership aims to enhance the overall visitor experience by reducing entry and exit friction, improving traffic flow, and delivering a fully digital parking experience. By leveraging Parkin’s advanced digital parking ecosystem and operational capabilities, the initiative will deliver a more efficient and intuitive parking journey for shoppers, Al Ghurair Centre residents, cinema-goers, and visitors.

The new parking system will utilise AI-enabled Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to provide a fully ticketless experience, eliminating the need for physical tickets and enabling faster, more convenient access to the parking facilities. A new camera featuring an integrated screen will be introduced for the first time at Al Ghurair Centre, providing visitors with real-time guidance and support.

Under the new system, visitors will receive three hours of complimentary parking. Thereafter, standard parking tariffs will apply from Monday to Saturday, while parking will remain free on Sundays and public holidays. Customers will be able to settle parking fees before exiting or within five days through Parkin’s integrated digital channels.

To further enhance the customer experience, shoppers who spend AED 200 or more at Al Ghurair Centre will receive two additional hours of complimentary parking, in addition to the standard three-hour complimentary period, subject to validation at the Customer Service Desk. Customers who purchase tickets from Star Cinemas will also receive two additional hours of complimentary parking, supporting longer and more enjoyable visits to the destination.

The five-year agreement also includes monthly parking subscription options and dedicated parking management solutions for Al Ghurair Centre Residence and Rawabeh commercial tenants. The parking access will be restricted to vehicles registered under valid tenancy contracts and designated parking spaces, ensuring a secure and well-managed environment for residents.

Eng. Abdelrahman Alshuweihi, Director of Operations, Parkin Company PJSC, commented: “This partnership with Al Ghurair Centre reflects our commitment to bringing smarter and more customer-centric mobility solutions to some of Dubai’s most important destinations. Dubai’s retail environments require parking systems that are intuitive, efficient, and capable of supporting high visitor volumes while maintaining a seamless customer experience. By deploying our advanced ANPR technology and integrated digital platform, we will enable a frictionless parking journey that reduces congestion and improves accessibility for all.”

Ramy El Shaarawy, VP of Al Ghurair Hospitality & Al Ghurair Centre, commented: "At Al Ghurair, our vision has always been to elevate every touchpoint of the visitor experience. Partnering with Parkin allows us to do exactly that by removing one of the oldest friction points in retail the parking barrier. By introducing this seamless, ticketless system, we aren't just adopting smart technology; we are giving our guests back their most valuable asset: time. We want your experience at Al Ghurair Centre to be effortless from the exact moment you arrive."

The partnership will also see Parkin provide enforcement and operational management services designed to optimise parking availability, encourage compliance, and ensure fair access to parking facilities for all users.

IR and Media Enquiries:

For more information, please visit www.parkin.ae / www.alghuraircentre.com or contact:

Parkin Investors

max.zaltsman@parkin.ae

Parkin Media

reem.abdalla@parkin.ae

Al Ghurair Centre Support

info.agc@al-ghurair.com

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, with a portfolio of approximately 229k paid parking spaces, as at year end 2025.

Parkin has a dominant position in relation to Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a leading share of the overall paid parking market. Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (c.193k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (c.4k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (c.32k spaces) and provides barrierless, ticketless parking on behalf of Majid Al Futtaim across two malls. Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s customers successfully conducted 141m parking transactions in 2025.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.

About Al Ghurair Centre

Al Ghurair Centre, part of Al Ghurair, is the first shopping centre in the GCC region consisting of a dynamic master planned residential and commercial community. Al Ghurair Centre is prominently situated in Deira, the heart of Old Dubai. The mall is one of Dubai’s leading shopping and tourist destinations and features over 270 stores, more than 50 dining and entertainment venues; spread across the dining district and the food court, and a hypermarket.

Shoppers can treat themselves to a comprehensive mix of retail brands, including fashion, home décor, accessories, jewellery, local homegrown brands and much more. The Centre is a vibrant shopping hub always buzzing with events throughout the year.