The tallest tower in Maritime City comprising 52 residential levels and a 5-level podium

A contemporary coastal living experience with luxury amenities including an infinity pool, and a gym with steam and sauna

Harbour Lights, offering luxurious waterfront residencies with picturesque views of the Arabian gulf, is on track for a handover in 2027

DUBAI, UAE: DAMAC Properties, the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has reached a significant construction milestone with the topping out of the AED 243-million, 52-storey Harbour Lights – its waterfront development in Dubai Maritime City. The achievement marks the completion of the tower's superstructure and brings the project a step closer to delivery.

Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, said: “The topping-out of Harbour Lights represents the realisation of a bold vision for signature waterfront living in one of Dubai’s prime destinations. As DAMAC continues to expand its portfolio of distinctive developments, we remain committed to creating enduring landmarks that shape the future of urban living and strengthen Dubai’s global reputation for excellence and luxury.”

Abdul Nasser Al Kadri, Managing Director of Modern Building Contracting Company (MBCC), said: “We are proud to partner again with our long-time collaborators DAMAC Properties on Harbour Lights in Dubai Maritime City. The topping-out milestone reflects our shared commitment to engineering excellence, construction quality and innovation.”

The topping-out ceremony, attended by project stakeholders from DAMAC and lead contractors for MBCC, marked the completion of the tower’s superstructure with the final pouring of concrete on the roof floor slab. Substructure works are now complete, with internal and external finishes now progressing towards completion.

Inspired by the elegance of luxury seafaring and modern aesthetic living, Harbour Lights brings together elevated waterfront residences and world-class amenities. It has been designed to deliver a resort-inspired lifestyle, combining premium amenities with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai's coastline.

The development will also feature a gym and a state-of-the-art infinity pool on the 52nd floor. The residents will enjoy proximity to attractions such as La Mer Beach, Dubai Creek, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall and quick connectivity to Dubai's key business and lifestyle destinations.

The topping out of Harbour Lights comes amid strong investor's appetite for waterfront developments. Dubai’s residential market has seen sustained demand, driven by customers seeking long-term ownership, lifestyle-led communities, and the security of investing in one of the world’s most vibrant real estate destinations.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties is the largest private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East and has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the company has delivered more than 50,000 homes with over 55,000 more in diverse planning and development phases, joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion, lifestyle, and sports brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as Roberto Cavalli, de GRISOGONO, Chelsea Football Club, and Oracle Red Bull Racing. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.

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For more information, please contact:

Sanskriti Bakshi

Corporate Communications, DAMAC Properties

Tel: +971 4 373 1734

Email: corporatecommunications@damacgroup.com