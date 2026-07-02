Partners from China gain first-hand insight into Abu Dhabi’s evolving tourism and cultural landscape

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with Etihad Airways and leading tourism stakeholders, has concluded a strategic familiarisation visit for senior travel industry leaders from China, reaffirming its long-term commitment to one of its most important international source markets.

The visit brought together senior executives from across China’s travel trade ecosystem, including agencies, tour operators and distribution partners, for a series of discussions and experiences designed to strengthen industry relationships, exchange market insights and explore future opportunities for collaboration.

Throughout the programme, delegates engaged with senior representatives from DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways, Miral and other tourism partners to discuss evolving traveller preferences, market developments and opportunities to support future demand from China. The visit also provided participants with an opportunity to experience first-hand the breadth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism offering and the investments shaping its next phase of growth.

As part of the programme, delegates visited Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, gaining insight into the emirate’s growing cultural landscape and its ambition to further strengthen its position as a leading global destination for culture, leisure and entertainment.

The visit highlighted Abu Dhabi’s continued tourism momentum and expanding destination offering. In 2025, the emirate welcomed 248,000 hotel guests from China, while average length of stay increased to 2.3 days, reflecting growing engagement from Chinese travellers. Hotel occupancy averaged 81 per cent across the year, underscoring the strength of the destination’s tourism sector.

Delegates were also briefed on recent developments across the emirate, including the continued growth of Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi, upcoming events and attractions, ongoing efforts to enhance visitor experiences across culture, entertainment, hospitality and family tourism, and the recent announcement of Sphere Abu Dhabi’s location on Yas Island.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “China remains an important market for Abu Dhabi and a valued partner in our tourism growth journey. This visit has provided an opportunity to engage directly with senior industry leaders, exchange perspectives, and showcase the continued evolution of our destination. As Abu Dhabi expands its cultural, entertainment and leisure offering, we remain committed to working closely with our partners across China to create opportunities that benefit both travellers and the wider travel industry. The relationships we build through visits such as this play an important role in shaping future growth and ensuring Abu Dhabi remains relevant and compelling for Chinese visitors.”

Flight connectivity is strong and growing, and a recently announced Etihad and China Eastern joint venture will add 28 additional weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and China. It was also recently announced that all international visitors flying to or through Abu Dhabi on Etihad will automatically receive complimentary medical travel insurance for up to 15 days, with no application required.

Javier Alija, VP Sales and Distribution at Etihad Airways, said: “China is one of Etihad's most strategically important markets, and this visit reflects the depth of our long-term commitment to it. In the next nine months, we will more than double our connections from mainland China to Abu Dhabi, growing to 35 weekly flights across six gateways – including new services to Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Chengdu – as we strengthen our existing network and bolster our joint venture with China Eastern Airlines. Hosting senior trade partners in Abu Dhabi this week has given us invaluable insight into how to tailor our network and product to Chinese travellers, and we leave with renewed confidence in the opportunity this market represents for both tourism and trade.”

The visit forms part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s broader engagement strategy in China, which includes year-round trade outreach, destination training programmes, joint marketing initiatives and industry events designed to support awareness and drive consideration for Abu Dhabi among Chinese travellers.

China continues to show strong interest in Abu Dhabi’s cultural attractions, major events and premium travel experiences. DCT Abu Dhabi will continue to work closely with partners across aviation, hospitality and tourism to strengthen engagement with the market and support sustainable long-term growth.