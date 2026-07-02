Dubai, UAE — Taggy, the UAE-based fashion resale platform, is entering its next phase of growth with a clear goal: to make buying and selling pre-loved fashion more effortless, intelligent and accessible for the Middle East.

As the UAE continues to embrace more conscious ways of shopping, Taggy is positioned at the intersection of fashion, technology and sustainability. The platform encourages users to extend the life cycle of clothing, unlock the value of pieces they no longer wear and access quality fashion at more affordable price points.

While interest in resale continues to grow globally, selling fashion online can be time-consuming. Sellers often need to photograph items, write descriptions, decide on pricing, respond to enquiries, manage packaging and coordinate delivery. Buyers, meanwhile, can face inconsistent listings, limited search tools, slow delivery and uncertainty around product quality.

The need for more circular fashion solutions is increasingly urgent. The fashion industry is a major contributor to global emissions: the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change estimates that fashion contributes around 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions due to long supply chains and energy-intensive production. In the UAE, the shift towards more responsible consumption aligns with the country’s wider sustainability agenda, including its Net Zero 2050 Strategy and Circular Economy Policy 2021–2031, which promote resource efficiency, waste reduction and more sustainable consumption models. By helping users extend the life of clothing already in circulation, Taggy supports a more conscious way of shopping that reduces waste, encourages reuse and makes sustainable fashion choices more accessible.

Through AI-assisted listing tools, personalised shopping recommendations, secure payments, buyer protection and fulfilment-led services, the platform makes resale as easy and reliable as shopping new. For sellers, Taggy simplifies the process of turning unworn pieces into earnings. The platform’s listing technology can help generate product titles, descriptions, categories, style tags and pricing recommendations, reducing the effort required to list items. Sellers can choose to self-list through the app, while Taggy’s longer-term service model includes additional support such as virtual listing, in-person listing, and professional photography.

For buyers, Taggy offers a curated shopping journey. The platform learns from each user’s favourite brands, sizes, style preferences, wishlists and shopping behaviour to create a personalised discovery experience.

“Taggy was created to make resale feel effortless,” says Mark Leeming, Co-Founder of Taggy. “Our goal is to build the region’s most intelligent fashion marketplace, one that uses technology to remove the friction from selling, buying and discovering pre-loved fashion. By making resale easier, more trusted and more accessible, we can help build a future where sustainable shopping becomes the first choice, not the alternative.”

Taggy is now inviting UAE residents to explore the platform, list their pre-loved pieces and discover a smarter way to shop second-hand.

About Taggy

Taggy is a UAE-based fashion resale platform built to make buying and selling pre-loved fashion effortless. Combining AI-assisted listing tools, personalised shopping, secure payments, buyer protection, fulfilment-led services and community features, Taggy is reimagining resale for the Middle East. Designed to remove the friction traditionally associated with second-hand shopping, Taggy helps users unlock the value in their wardrobes while making circular fashion more accessible, convenient and enjoyable.

Media Contact

Zoe Serras

Zoe@taggy.ae

Instagram: @taggy.ae