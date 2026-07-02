Carrier resumes services to Sarajevo, Trabzon and Sharm El Sheikh

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – flyadeal’s summer 2026 seasonal network has taken off, with flights to five popular holiday destinations including new services to Milan and Prague now operating. This marks the first time the the Saudia Group’s fast-growing low fare carrier has served Italy through Milan, one of the world’s fashion capitals, and the Czech Republic through Prague, widely regarded as one of Europe’s most culturally rich cities. The summer programme also sees the return of three popular seasonal destinations: Trabzon on Turkey’s Black Sea coast; Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina; and the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh. Running until 26 September 2026, flyadeal’s summer network features 12 seasonal routes connecting five destinations with four Saudi cities – Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Qassim. The programme will see almost 900 flights operated during the peak travel period, providing customers with a wide range of leisure travel options throughout the summer.

“We are delighted to officially launch our summer 2026 programme and welcome customers onboard our new services to Milan and Prague, alongside the return of some of our most popular seasonal destinations. The response to our summer network has been extremely encouraging, reflecting strong demand for destinations that offer a blend of culture, relaxation, and memorable travel experiences. Whether traveling with family or friends during the holiday season, our expanded summer schedule provides customers with even greater choice and convenience.”

Lloyd Misquitta, flyadeal Acting Chief Commercial Officer, flyadeal

“We are pleased to welcome flyadeal as a new airline that will operate flights to our airport. The number of higher-spending travelers from Saudi Arabia to Prague has been steadily increasing and we expect that a total of 20,000 passengers will use new routes in both directions over the upcoming summer season.”

Jiri Pos, Chairman of the Board, Prague Airport

The launch of the summer network further strengthens flyadeal’s growing international presence and supports increasing demand for leisure travel from Saudi Arabia. With a mix of new and returning destinations, the programme offers customers a wider range of choices during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a country where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. As the Kingdom undergoes dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors earmarked for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

Since its inaugural flight in 2017, flyadeal has carried over 45 million passengers. And in a significant 2025 milestone, flyadeal flew more than 10 million passengers for the first time in a calendar year. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever aircraft order – 51 narrowbody jets comprising 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will venture into the long-haul market with its own dedicated widebody aircraft as the first of 10 Airbus A330neos ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025 is due to be delivered next year. flyadeal’s robust expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

Media Contact

Ahad Afandi

Corporate Communications Department, flyadeal

Email: ahad.afandi@flyadeal.com

www.flyadeal.com