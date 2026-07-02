Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ALE International, operating under the trade name Alcatel-Lucent and The University of Manchester-Dubai, the Middle East branch of the leading global university, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a new Strategic Talent Partnership focusing on higher education, research, professional development and networking in the Middle East region and globally. Under the agreement, Alcatel-Lucent will have access to leadership and management development learning opportunities and programmes across the University’s global network of centres/branches, led by the Middle East branch in Dubai.



The new partnership agreement focuses on leadership and management development for Alcatel-Lucent and The University of Manchester-Dubai and will form the basis to explore further collaborations across the University’s teaching and learning activities, which include part-time business master’s programmes and executive education, as well as potential research collaboration opportunities across the wider University. Alcatel-Lucent teams will also have access to the University’s network of students and alumni and to teaching faculty, for onsite business masterclasses for Alcatel-Lucent management and employees.



Students at The University of Manchester-Dubai (all working professionals pursuing part-time master’s programmes) will have access to Alcatel-Lucent intensive training, internships, and industry certifications in addition to mentorship from Alcatel-Lucent experts, enabling them to develop the skills needed to thrive in real-world industry environments and contribute meaningfully to innovation and organisational success. Alcatel-Lucent will also deliver guest lectures and interactive workshops, providing students with direct exposure to industry expertise and emerging technologies.



“Developing strong leaders is essential in today’s rapidly evolving business and technology landscape. This MoU with The University of Manchester–Dubai reflects Alcatel-Lucent’s commitment to investing in people and creating meaningful opportunities for continuous learning, professional growth, and leadership development. Our collaboration will help bring industry and academia together, ensuring that academic insight is translated into real-world impact while industry challenges inform future research and curricula,” said Sandrine El Khodry, EVP Global Sales and Marketing, Alcatel-Lucent.



“The University of Manchester-Dubai is very pleased to sign this MoU with Alcatel-Lucent with a global scope, mirroring the reach and impact of the University around the world. We see very positive mutual benefits for Alcatel-Lucent and its management with employees having privileged access to world class learning opportunities and development programmes such as the Manchester Global MBA, as well as networking opportunities with our regional and global student and alumni networks. There are also benefits for our own regional community of working professionals who will be able to network and connect with a global leader in digital communications and networking,” added Randa Bessiso, Founding Director & CEO Middle East, The University of Manchester-Dubai.



The University of Manchester-Dubai offers a dynamic programme portfolio including a range of faculty-led, flexible learning Manchester part-time MBA programme options - Global MBA, Global MBA Finance Accelerated, and Global (Executive) MBA, and specialist part-time master’s programmes, the multi award-winning MA Educational Leadership in Practice, and MSc Financial Management. Alongside the part-time business master’s portfolio, the branch has introduced a range of executive education short business courses, delivered on campus in Manchester.



Since opening in the UAE in 2006, the University’s Middle East branch in Dubai has developed a group of world class strategic talent and corporate partners across the region, including professional bodies and business groups, multinational and regional companies, and professional services organisations. The branch also works in close collaboration with a range of regional social responsibility partners as part of its commitment to fulfilling one of the University’s principal missions in achieving positive social impact.



Part of the prestigious Russell Group of universities, The University of Manchester is a centre of teaching excellence, world-class research, outstanding student experience, and social responsibility. Its research and innovation track record includes creating the world’s first nuclear reaction, building the modern computer, isolating graphene, pioneering development economics, and transforming cancer diagnosis and treatment across the world.



About Alcatel-Lucent

ALE International, operating under the trade name Alcatel-Lucent, is a leading multinational technology company providing networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid. All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.



Alcatel-Lucent focuses on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.



Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world. With headquarters in France and more than 3,000 business partners worldwide, ALE International achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.



The Alcatel-Lucent name and logo are trademarks of Nokia used under license by ALE.



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Carine Bowen, Global press

press@al-enterprise.com



About The University of Manchester

The University of Manchester is a member of the prestigious Russell Group and one of the UK’s leading research-intensive universities. Home to more than 44,000 students, including over 10,000 international students, the University is globally recognised for research excellence, graduate employability, and social impact. The University has produced and hosted 26 Nobel laureates and is the only UK university to place social responsibility at the heart of its core strategic mission alongside teaching, learning, and research.



About The University of Manchester-Dubai

The University of Manchester’s Middle East branch at Dubai Knowledge Park opened in 2006 and is the largest and fastest growing in the University’s international network comprising five hubs in key business cities around the world. The branch has supported over 3,700 Global MBA students in the region and graduated around 2,600 MBA students. The branch also works in regional collaborations with a range of industry groups, professional bodies and companies, and supports a regional alumni base of over 5,500.

Radwa Emad

manchester@teamlewis.com

www.manchester.ac.ae

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