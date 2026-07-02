Dubai: Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC), a member of Al Rostamani Group, founded by Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani in the early 1950s, and the exclusive authorized distributor of Suzuki in the UAE, has officially introduced the new Suzuki Across in the UAE. The launch marks the arrival of a new nameplate designed to support both city driving and long-distance highway travel, offering customers a modern compact SUV that blends design, technology, comfort, efficiency, and reliability. Part of Al Rostamani Trading Company’s (ARTC) Suzuki SUV portfolio expansion, this model responds to evolving customer lifestyle preferences, delivering a versatile crossover driving experience suited to the varied road conditions of the UAE. Further reinforcing its positioning, the Suzuki Across has achieved 5-star ratings in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash assessments, reflecting strong protection standards for adult and child occupants.

Safety and peace of mind are integral to the Across SUV. Equipped with Suzuki Safety Support technologies, the model introduces Level 2 advanced driver assistance capabilities within Suzuki’s SUV range; including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, dual sensor brake support, blind spot monitor, traffic jam assist, rear cross traffic alert and six airbags, the Across is engineered to support confident everyday driving for individuals and families alike.

The Across upholds Suzuki’s legacy for reliability and fuel efficiency, complemented by the confidence of seamless service and parts support available across all Emirates of the UAE.

Commenting on the launch, Sacha Askidjian, General Manager of Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC), said: “The Suzuki Across arrives at a time when demand in the UAE is shifting toward SUVs that combine efficiency, advanced technology and the space and comfort required for both family use and long-distance driving. As a hybrid-powered compact crossover, it strengthens our portfolio in a segment that continues to see steady growth across the country.”

“At Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC), our responsibility goes beyond introducing new models to the market. As the exclusive distributor of Suzuki in the UAE, we are committed to delivering a complete ownership experience, supported by a strong aftersales network, service capability and long-term customer support that ensure confidence well beyond the point of purchase. The addition of Across further expands Al Rostamani Trading Company’s Suzuki SUV lineup, alongside models such as the coupe-style Fronx and the all-terrain Jimny, offering customers a broader range of choices within the brand’s growing UAE portfolio.” Sacha added.

Technology plays a central role in the Across experience, featuring a comprehensive digital and comfort-focused cabin environment offered by Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC). A large touchscreen interface and fully digital driver display are complemented by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a head-up display and an HD 360-degree camera system that enhances visibility and driver confidence across both urban environments and long journeys, supported by its advanced driver assistance systems.

Suzuki Across’s exterior design emphasizes proportion, visibility and a composed road presence suited to city and highway driving. While the car exterior is defined by clean surfacing and LED lighting, the interior design prioritizes space, clarity of layout and occupant comfort.

Comfort-oriented details including ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a gesture-controlled tailgate and a premium Infinity sound system contribute to a refined yet practical ownership experience. The spacious cabin layout and generous luggage capacity allow the Across to comfortably accommodate families and their travel needs, making it equally suited to daily routines and weekend getaways.

Powered by its hybrid system, the car delivers fuel efficiency of approximately 28 km per liter, supporting cost-effective driving without compromising performance.

The Suzuki Across is now available across all Al Rostamani Trading Company’s (ARTC) authorized Suzuki showrooms in the UAE.

To learn more about the new Suzuki Across, you can visit the nearest showroom or our website:

Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC) Suzuki Website

https://suzuki.ae/vehicles/across

Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC) Authorized Suzuki Showrooms

https://suzuki.ae/showrooms/deira

About Al Rostamani Trading Company (ARTC):

Al Rostamani Trading Company, a member of Al Rostamani Group, is the exclusive authorized distributor of Suzuki and Citroën in the UAE and serves as an established pillar of the Group’s automotive portfolio. Launched in 2002, ARTC prides itself on being a reliable partner to automotive brands looking to expand into the UAE, thanks to its extensive market insight, broad customer reach, skilled human capital, and comprehensive regulatory and compliance knowledge. Today it operates an extensive nationwide network of showrooms and workshops across the UAE. Its services extend to customizable service contracts, industry-leading mileage warranties, and excellent customer services support.

For media enquiries and interview opportunities, please contact: Email: media@alrostamanigroup.ae