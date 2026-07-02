Arithmos Quantum Technologies Ltd. (AQT) confirms the formal conclusion of its 90-day real-world live validation programme within the Dubai AI Campus, DIFC.

Independent production data has definitively verified the execution of predictive coherence within the firm’s empirical framework. All technical benchmarks have been realised; the operational architecture is established.

This concludes the validation phase. AQT remains a private company. All methodology remains proprietary, internal and confidential. Arithmos Quantum Technologies Ltd. (AQT) will provide no further public commentary.

Information Desk

AQT

info@arithmosQT.com

https://www.arithmosQT.com

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

PO Box 506884.