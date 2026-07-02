Dubai, UAE: Massive Media: Prime Inspections & Snagging, a Dubai-based property inspection company, today announced the expansion of its RERA-certified snagging and home inspection services across all seven emirates. With the UAE's property market maintaining a rapid pace of new handovers, the company is helping homeowners and investors identify construction defects early, before final payments are released or keys are accepted.

Detailed Reports Within 24 Hours

Property snagging is the process of professionally inspecting a new or resale property for defects such as electrical, plumbing and HVAC faults, incomplete finishes and cosmetic issues. The company's team of InterNACHI-certified inspectors carries out a full assessment of each property and delivers a detailed snagging report, complete with photographs and rectification notes, within 24 hours.

“Buying a home in the UAE is one of the biggest investments a family or an investor will ever make,” said Mohammed Nadeem Maldar, Engineering Manager at Prime Inspections. “Our job is to make sure they get exactly what they paid for: a property that is safe, sound and defect-free. A detailed snagging report gives buyers the power to have problems fixed by the developer before they take the keys, at no extra cost to them.”

A Full Range of Inspection Services

The company's services cover new handover snagging, resale property inspection, contractor work inspection, complete building inspection, water leakage inspection and pool inspection. Recognised under the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) and the Dubai Land Department (DLD), Prime Inspections serves clients across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

Meeting Rising Demand Across the UAE

Demand for professional inspections has grown sharply as thousands of off-plan units are handed over each year. A thorough snagging inspection can save buyers significant repair costs and strengthen their position when requesting fixes from developers or sellers. The company's reports are designed to be submitted directly to developers and contractors, and it also offers optional re-inspections to confirm that all snags have been resolved.

By expanding its coverage across the UAE, Prime Inspections aims to make independent, high-detail property inspection accessible to every homebuyer, investor, landlord and real-estate professional in the region.

About Prime Inspections & Snagging

Prime Inspections & Snagging is a RERA-certified property snagging and home inspection company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Carried out by InterNACHI-certified inspectors, its services include new handover snagging, resale and building inspections, contractor work inspection, water leakage detection and pool inspection. The company delivers detailed, photo-supported reports within 24 hours to help clients across the UAE achieve smooth, defect-free property handovers.



For media inquiries, please contact:Prime Inspections & Snagging

The Binary By Omniyat - 1914-203 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

+971 50 602 1830

primeinspections.ae