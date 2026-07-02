Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cloud Box Technologies, a leading systems integrator and IT services specialist in the Middle East, announces a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with multiple universities in the UAE to establish AI Lab, an advanced AI-focused Centre of Excellence (CoE). The partnerships mark a significant and unique approach towards advancing AI adoption across the region. It combines applied learning, industry-led delivery, and integrated innovation to create a practical, solution-oriented ecosystem. This scalable model drives talent development and delivers real-world outcomes.

AI Lab is a hub where innovation tracks will span Generative AI, Data Science and Business Analytics, Intelligent Automation, and AI-based business applications. The objective is to create a strong tie-up that brings students, faculty, and industry leaders together to tackle everyday challenges.

Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director of Cloud Box Technologies, said, “The establishment of Centre of Excellence shows our commitment to building a talent ecosystem that is future-ready. We have designed AI Lab as a platform where innovation meets application, equipping students to work on real-world AI challenges while gaining industry-relevant skills. As AI adoption is increasing in the region, these initiatives will help them in understanding and utilizing its full potential. It will be crucial in shaping the next generation of AI professionals and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global AI leader.”

Globally, and particularly in the UAE, AI is adopted at scale and needs industry-ready talent. The AI Lab addresses this gap by nurturing innovation and paving the way for both AI-ready businesses and individuals. Emerging technologies like this increase efficiency, help with smarter decision-making, and subsequently provide a stronger competitive edge.

Furthermore, the AI Lab supports the UAE’s strong focus on AI leadership and digital transformation by empowering enterprises and advancing the national innovation ambition. The highlight of the initiative is the meaningful connection between academia and industry and the immersive learning experience with real-life executions.

With the company’s expertise in setting up CoEs based on innovation and applied research, these partnerships create an AI talent base with a structured academic pipeline. It also provides opportunities for solution co-creation, applied research initiatives, and technology showcases. On the other hand, these alliances address the industry skills gap. As AI continues to redefine industries, this initiative aims to keep both regional organizations and talent at the forefront of technological advancement.

About Cloud Box Technologies

Cloud Box Technologies (CBT) is a premier systems integrator, IT services specialist, and digital transformation partner in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in IT Infrastructure Consultancy, Cloud, Network Security Systems Integration, Security, and Professional Services. CBT embeds AI across its offerings through AI-driven capabilities, its Algo-as-a-Service (AaaS) model, and a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE). The company’s goal is to consistently deliver exceptional and cost-effective customer services and to be their single source for information, hardware, software, and professional services. CBT has also made investments in Network Operation Centres (NOC) in Dubai and India as a part of its managed services. The team consists of highly qualified and certified professionals and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work in the Middle East.

For further information, visit https://cbt.ae/