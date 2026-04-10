​​​​​UAE, Abu Dhabi - Demonstrating its prominent international standing and continued leadership in advancing quality infrastructure, the UAE chaired the 17th Meeting of the Metrology Council (MC) of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC). Held via videoconference, the meeting brought together representatives from 57 Member States, along with regional and international partner organizations.

The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Saeed Al Mehairi, Executive Director of the Emirates Metrology Institute (EMI) and Chairman of the SMIIC MC. Discussions focused on key strategic priorities shaping the future of metrology systems across Islamic countries. Major agenda items included the endorsement of the MC Strategy, monitoring progress on the current action plan, reviewing updates and budgets of technical working groups, and approving the establishment of Task Force Groups (TFGs) for the 2026–2028 cycle. These decisions are set to further enhance coordination, integration, and collective progress among Member States.

The meeting featured active engagement from distinguished leaders and technical experts. Dr. Ismail Al Faleh, President of the Gulf Association for Metrology (GULFMET), underscored the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and intensifying joint efforts in measurement and calibration to support quality assurance and enhance the competitiveness of national economies.

As part of the session dedicated to Member States’ updates, Eng. Ali Al Menhali, Director of the Scientific and Industrial Metrology Department at the EMI, presented a comprehensive overview of the Institute’s latest services and achievements. His presentation highlighted the UAE’s advanced quality infrastructure and its alignment with international best practices, further reinforcing confidence in national measurement and calibration systems. Other Member States also shared their progress and initiatives, reflecting a growing commitment to advancing the metrology sector.

The meeting reaffirmed the UAE’s leadership in supporting and advancing the metrology ecosystem at both regional and international levels. It further strengthened the country’s role as a key partner in standardization and economic integration among Islamic countries, while enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub and reference point for quality infrastructure.

H.E. Saeed Al Mehairi stated: “The UAE’s chairmanship of this meeting reflects the increasing international confidence in its capabilities in the field of metrology and underscores its commitment to developing an integrated and future-ready measurement system. We will continue to work closely with our partners to advance standardization, support sustainable development, and enhance the global competitiveness of Member States.”