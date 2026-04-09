Arab Finance: EDECS, a regional engineering and contracting group, signed an agreement with MEDLOG, a logistics provider under the MSC Group, to develop a dry port in 10th of Ramadan City, aimed at expanding Egypt’s freight capacity and logistics infrastructure, as per an emailed press release.

The project will cover an area of 189,000 square meters and will be carried out under a design-and-build contract, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

Work on the site will include earthworks, paving, road marking, installation of utilities, and construction of port infrastructure. The facility is expected to support more efficient operations within the regional logistics network.

The development is aligned with the Ministry of Transport’s plan to establish a network of dry ports and logistics zones across Egypt to improve efficiency and support sector development.

For MEDLOG, the project represents its first dry port in Egypt, as the company expands its logistics operations in the market. The facility will incorporate digital systems and transport technologies to facilitate trade processes, reduce costs, and limit environmental impact.