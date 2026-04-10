Abu Dhabi, UAE, The UAE’s National Experts Program– AI track (NEP-AI) has shortlisted 135 finalists from more than 1,000 applicants, as the country accelerates efforts to build a national base of artificial intelligence expertise across priority sectors. A final group of 25 participants will be selected from these finalists to join the inaugural NEP-AI cohort.

The finalists of this first NEP-AI track represent all seven emirates, signaling broad national engagement in the program. Abu Dhabi (80) and Dubai (21) account for the majority, followed by Sharjah (14), Ras Al Khaimah (9), Ajman (6), Umm Al Quwain (3), and Fujairah (2).

The finalist pool is most diverse in the program’s history, bringing together professionals from government, industry, and specialized technical fields. The gender split stands at 52 women (38%) and 83 men (62%).

The selection also reflects a highly experienced pool with 44% of finalists having more than 10 years of experience, and 35% between 5 and 10 years, signaling a clear focus on professionals equipped to deploy AI at scale.

Academic profiles are equally strong, with 53% holding a Master’s degree, 24% a PhD/Doctorate, reflecting the growing depth of advanced technical expertise among Emirati professionals.

The majority of finalists are drawn from the public sector (98 finalists), with 37 from the private sector, aligning with the UAE’s strategy of embedding AI capabilities within government systems while maintaining cross-sector integration.

Beyond the data, the applications reflect a broader national sentiment towards positioning the UAE for leadership in an AI-driven future, with many candidates framing their participation as part of a wider effort to advance the country’s standing among the world’s leading AI nations, and to apply AI to real-world challenges.

Several of the shortlisted candidates have proposed sector-specific, implementation-driven ideas, which are expected to form the basis of capstone projects developed from the start of the program.

The scale and quality of the applicant pool underscore the growing pull of the National Experts Program as a platform for developing high-impact national talent in advanced technologies.

The inaugural NEP-AI cohort is expected to be announced in June 2026.