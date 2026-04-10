DUBAI, UAE, Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced a certified integration between the Nutanix Database Service (NDB) platform and MongoDB Ops Manager, combining infrastructure automation with database management to simplify MongoDB operations for customers. The integration, which is generally available now, enables MongoDB customers to streamline lifecycle management and data protection for business-critical environments operating at large-scale.

With integrated capabilities for operational data, search, and AI-powered retrieval, MongoDB’s unified data platform allows organizations to modernize legacy workloads and unleash the power of AI at scale.

Innovative enterprises voice that they want streamlined ways to integrate infrastructure, database operations, and backup workflows with less operational complexity. Nutanix Database Service and MongoDB Ops Manager bring these functions together into a unified, policy-driven workflow, reducing manual effort, and improving efficiency.

“The integration between Nutanix Database Service and MongoDB Ops Manager delivers exactly what enterprise database teams have been asking for: seamless coordination between infrastructure and database operations,” said Ashish Mohindroo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Nutanix Database Service, Nutanix. “By bringing together automated provisioning, operational visibility, and coordinated backup and recovery, customers can reduce operational friction and achieve recovery times that can be measured in minutes.”

"MongoDB customers want flexibility to deploy and manage their databases across hybrid environments," said Olivier Zieleniecki, Global VP of Worldwide Partners at MongoDB. "Many enterprises are turning to Nutanix Database Service (NDB) to manage their database operations. With its certified integration for MongoDB Ops Manager, our joint customers can now standardize their operations on NDB while maintaining the deep, MongoDB-specific intelligence and capabilities their applications depend on."

Benefits for Customers

The integration helps organizations simplify and accelerate operations across the MongoDB deployment lifecycle, enabling faster and more consistent operations. Provisioning that once required multiday coordination across infrastructure and database teams can be reduced to minutes through automated workflows. Backup and recovery are coordinated through integration with MongoDB Ops Manager, while NDB Time Machine provides a snapshot-based recovery path designed for faster, more predictable outcomes. For data recovery, teams can use point-in-time recovery down to seconds.

Additional capabilities include:

Automated sharded cluster provisioning – Deploy production-ready MongoDB sharded clusters in minutes with automated infrastructure provisioning, configuration, and Ops Manager agent installation. NDB streamlines the workflow from infrastructure allocation through monitoring setup.

– Deploy production-ready MongoDB sharded clusters in minutes with automated infrastructure provisioning, configuration, and Ops Manager agent installation. NDB streamlines the workflow from infrastructure allocation through monitoring setup. Data protection work fl ows through Ops Manager backup integration – NDB Time Machine coordinates backup and recovery workflows using Ops Manager’s third-party backup integration, enabling application-aware snapshots and streamlined restore workflows.

fl – NDB Time Machine coordinates backup and recovery workflows using Ops Manager’s third-party backup integration, enabling application-aware snapshots and streamlined restore workflows. Point-in-time recovery (PITR) down to seconds – Restore to a specific point in time by recovering from the latest snapshot and applying operations up to a specified oplog timestamp (defined in seconds since the UNIX epoch).

– Restore to a specific point in time by recovering from the latest snapshot and applying operations up to a specified oplog timestamp (defined in seconds since the UNIX epoch). Fast recovery measured in minutes – NDB Time Machine snapshot-based workflows are designed to accelerate restore operations and help teams meet stringent recovery time objectives (RTOs) for business-critical MongoDB environments.

– NDB Time Machine snapshot-based workflows are designed to accelerate restore operations and help teams meet stringent recovery time objectives (RTOs) for business-critical MongoDB environments. Comprehensive operational visibility – MongoDB Ops Manager provides monitoring, alerting, and operational insights across the deployment. Combined with NDB’s infrastructure automation and visibility, teams can correlate compute/storage behavior with database performance.

“Across the Middle East and Africa, we are seeing organizations accelerate their digital transformation agendas while placing a growing emphasis on data resilience, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency. This certified integration between Nutanix Database Service and MongoDB Ops Manager directly addresses these priorities by enabling enterprises to simplify database operations, reduce complexity, and strengthen recovery capabilities. As businesses in the region continue to scale AI-driven and data-intensive workloads, having a unified, automated platform that delivers both agility and control is becoming essential to maintaining competitive advantage,” said Ehab Helmy, Principal Solutions Architect, Nutanix Database Services at Nutanix.

“As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys and inject AI into their business processes, the increased pace and complexity are making database resiliency a non-negotiable requirement. It’s imperative for organizations to move past simple backup to demand surgical precision in data recovery. The integration of Nutanix Database Service and MongoDB Ops Manager delivers exactly this, offering the fine-grained control necessary to meet stringent recovery time objectives (RTOs). When you can provision databases in minutes and achieve point-in-time recovery down to seconds, you fundamentally change the risk equation for running business-critical environments at scale.”

Steve McDowell, Chief Analyst, NAND Research

Availability

The integration between Nutanix Database Service and MongoDB Ops Manager is available today for customers with a MongoDB Enterprise Advanced license in NDB 2.10, supporting MongoDB sharded cluster deployments with Ops Manager integration.

For more information about NDB 2.10, please read our blog post or visit the NDB webpage.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications, deploying enterprise AI workloads and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.