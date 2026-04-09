Choithrams, a leading UAE-based retail and distribution company, has announced that it has joined hands with Parkonic to introduce a streamlined, ticketless parking experience across selected store locations in the UAE.

This initiative reflects Choithrams’ focus on reducing parking friction and improving the customer experience, beyond the store, said a statement from the company.

The system is powered by Parkonic OS, a digitally managed parking operating system enabling a seamless, ticketless experience across locations.

The move reflects the retailer’s ongoing efforts to enhance parking usage patterns and allow a more reliable experience for genuine shoppers, it stated.

With Parkonic’s tech-enabled parking management system, parking flow is structured and managed more efficiently, supporting smoother and more convenient store visits.

As part of the new system, customers are eligible for one hour of complimentary parking, validated at checkout by providing their vehicle licence plate number, with the applicable duration automatically adjusted at exit.

Three stores have been selected for the pilot roll-out: Choithrams’ DEC Marina store, JVC Manhattan, and Dubai Silicon Oasis, and will be completed by next week, it stated.

On the new initiative, CEO Mark Mortimer-Davies said: "At Choithrams, being customer-centric is at the heart of what we do, and we are always looking at ways to make the shopping experience as smooth as possible. We understand that something as simple as finding a parking space can shape the overall visit – no one wants to arrive and struggle to find a spot!"

"So, we’re putting our customers’ needs first, not only as a retailer, but as a brand that wants to make everyday experiences easier. This marks a step towards smarter, more integrated retail infrastructure, and we’re delighted to be working with Parkonic to make this happen," he added.

Beyond the free period, parking will be charged at AED15 per additional hour. Payments can be completed through available options at the location, allowing users to either pay via QR code or opt for automatic deduction through their Salik account, where applicable.

Parkonic CEO Imad Alameddine said: "Retail today is no longer just about what happens inside the store, but how seamlessly the entire visit comes together. Our collaboration with Choithrams focuses on removing everyday friction points, starting from the moment customers arrive."

"By simplifying parking into a seamless, ticketless experience, we are supporting a more effortless and enjoyable journey for their customers," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

