A seamless booking experience with exclusive packages and services available directly to travelers

Riyadh, KSA: Planning an Umrah trip could quickly turn into a daunting task given the many aspects that are involved. From booking flights and accommodations to ground transfers, the entire process could prove to be more than one person can handle.

With this in mind, Zamzam.com, an online platform for Umrah travels, in joint venture with TBO.COM, one of the leading global travel distributions platforms in the world, is proud to announce that Zamzam.com is now the first OTA platform that offers B2C visa services directly to consumers. Curated and carefully designed packages that meet the needs of pilgrims coming from all over the country the wider GCC regions and the world, can now be easily booked, taking into consideration the cultural preferences and other aspects to help turn the pilgrimage into spiritual journey. The static and dynamic packages include an extensive inventory of leading properties, and transfer services among others, available in a few clicks through the B2C portal.

Reinforcing the role of an online platform in transforming the religious tourism industry, Omar Seraj Akbar, the CEO of Zamzam.com, said: “In line with our core values, we are proud to announce the launch of the B2C services on Zamzam.com, We thank the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for providing Zamzam.com with this service. Umrah travelers booking directly on the platform are now able to enjoy a seamless booking experience, with or without registration on the portal, and benefit from a variety of handpicked services that provide unique value-added propositions for a divine customer experience”

Zamzam.com is offering services to religious travelers looking to make the best of their Umrah pilgrimage. These include VIP meet & assist services at Jeddah Airport, guided Umrah, guided Mazarath tours, in addition to enriching the visitor's experience through programs that follows the footprints of the Holy Prophet Muhammad S.A.W, and Zamzam Premium services for executives, royal delegations and premium guests among others.

To ensure the success of its B2C operations, Zamzam.com has a dedicated call center facility with experienced multi-lingual staff, and automated WhatsApp chatbot and email support which serve the customers round the clock throughout the year.

In addition, the platform has partnered with several financial institutions such as VFS, Merit, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Buy Now Pay Later to offer exclusive loyalty programs for the customers with the relevant credit cards.

With the aim to revolutionize the travel experience for religious travelers coming to Saudi Arabia from more than 110 countries across the globe, Zamzam.com is committed to creating meaningful pilgrimage experiences for individuals, partner agents, industry professionals, and destination managers alike.

To know more about the online platform, visit www.zamzam.com

-Ends-

About Zamzam.com

Headquartered in Saudi Arabia and approved by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia. Zamzam.com, a joint venture with TBO.COM, one of the leading global travel distributions platforms in the world, is a highly advanced and reliable online platform facilitating intending pilgrims and Umrah agents to book end-to-end Umrah travel services, including Umrah packages, hotels, flights transfers, visa assistance, accommodation, ground arrangements and other services.

we offer personalized services, 24/7 multilingual customer support, and provision for offline booking.

We are trusted globally due to our quality services and a strong network of partners, agencies, and suppliers. With a vast range of offerings, Zamzam.com is an ideal partner for industry professionals, travel agents, destination managers, and the hospitality industry.

For more information, please contact:

Amjad Saqer, GolinMENA

Zamzam@golin-mena.com

TBO Tek Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to undertake an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated December 24, 2021 with the SEBI (the “DRHP”). The DRHP is available on the websites of SEBI, BSE and NSE at www.sebi.gov.in, www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively, and on the websites of the Book Running Lead Managers i.e. Axis Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and JM Financial Limited at www.axiscapital.co.in, www.credit-suisse.com, www.jefferies.com and www.jmfl.com, respectively. Potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see “Risk Factors” beginning on page 29 of the DRHP. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for making any investment decision.

The Equity Shares offered in the Offer have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any other applicable law of the United States and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the Equity Shares are only being offered and sold (i) within the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, “Rule 144A”) in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration requirements of the Securities Act, and (ii) outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and pursuant to the applicable laws of the jurisdictions where those offers and sales are made. There will be no public offering of the Equity Shares in the United States.