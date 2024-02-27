Riyadh - Tejoury, a Saudi records management and digitalization company, launched a new regional hub in the Dubai Investments Park (DIP).

The new hub is a part of the company’s plan to expand in the whole Middle East region, according to a press release.

Located on 5,000 square meters, Tejoury's Dubai hub is planned to provide document management solutions, ensuring security, and efficiency for businesses operating within the UAE and the neighbouring countries.

Salman Alsudeary, Chairman of Tejoury, said: “We are pleased to extend our expertise in information asset management, data centre solutions, warehousing, BPO, and digital transformation to the UAE. Our goal is to provide innovative solutions that redefine how organizations develop and manage their processes.”

“In our modern, digitally-oriented societies, we're increasingly amassing substantial volumes of vital documentation. Tejoury tackles these challenges related to storing and safeguarding these documents, allowing customers to securely transfer their data to a single, protected location,” Alsudeary added.

Salman Abdelmuhsin Alsudeary, MD and CEO of Tejoury, commented: “We are dedicated to contributing to the growth and success of businesses in the region. This will further solidify our position as a trusted partner in the region's economic landscape.”

With 26 operational facilities and plans for more in the UAE, Tejoury provides services and solutions to a diverse clientele including banks, insurance companies, government entities, SMEs, and large enterprises.

