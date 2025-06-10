Doha, Qatar – Northview International School proudly announces the launch of its first high school class, opening in August 2025. Building on its strong foundation in elementary and middle school education, Northview is extending its highly rated American curriculum to include Grade 9, offering students a seamless and continuous academic journey.

Recognized for delivering quality, affordable education tailored to each child’s strengths and interests, Northview fosters curiosity through future-focused science programs and cultivates innovation in STEM. Its diverse, inclusive community prepares students for success in a globalized world.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Northview,” said Sheldon Smith, Founding Principal of Northview International School. “Our dynamic academic environment is led by passionate teachers who bring both deep subject knowledge and a strong understanding of adolescent development. They ensure every student is supported, challenged, and inspired to excel.

"After three successful years, we are proud to expand our offerings and guide students through their final, formative years of schooling. Whether they pursue a skilled trade through community college or a full university degree, our mission remains the same: to help each student become the best version of themselves.”

The expansion allows current middle school students to transition smoothly into high school, continuing their education in a familiar and supportive environment.

Northview’s high school will offer the California-based Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) accredited American High School Diploma, meeting international university entrance standards. The program provides a solid academic foundation, a wide range of electives, and a focus on creativity, leadership, and life skills—empowering students to succeed in university and beyond. Daily learning is infused with opportunities to build character, develop communication skills, and engage meaningfully with their communities.

This milestone marks the completion of Northview’s full academic pathway—from kindergarten through high school—within one cohesive, values-driven environment.

Visit Our Campus

Our high school opens on August 25, 2025. Join us for our Open Day on May 17, 2025, to experience Northview’s vibrant community.

For admissions information, contact Fadia El Hajj at fadia.elhajj@northview.school.

For more details on our programs and enrollment, visit:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Lauren Fryer, Head of Marketing, Artemis Education: lauren.fryer@artemis-education.com

About Artemis Education:

Artemis Education is a growing private international schools’ group with a mission to improve access to outstanding education.

We deliver incredible, whole-child education focusing on academic rigour, and the accredited curricula we offer are enriched by dynamic extracurricular experiences. We concentrate on universal values, individual growth, and holistic development to enable pupils to realise their full potential, build resilience, and become responsible citizens of the world.

Our schools combine best-in-class staff, inspirational facilities, and innovative use of technology that enhances the effectiveness of our teaching. We design the majority of our schools from the ground up, building new-generation campuses. Sustainability metrics are at the core of the design of our facilities and how we operate.

We have an ambitious programme to meet the growing demand from parents seeking a high-quality, international education in Europe and the Middle East.

www.artemis-education.com