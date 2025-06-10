Dubai, UAE: Visitors to Festival Plaza, Jebal Ali – the lifestyle community mall will soon have more to enjoy with the launch of several exciting new additions. Key highlights include the upcoming opening of Danube Home, a leading home solutions brand; the launch of Scorpion Club, an innovative entertainment and bowling concept; the expansion of Pan Home, enhancing its popular home furnishing & décor offering within the mall; and the opening of the second Crate & Barrel Bazaar, showcasing contemporary furniture and home décor, with an expanded range of outdoor furniture and accessories.

The new outlets and venues – key additions that amplify the mall’s core focus areas of home, family and fun – join the already stellar line-up of retail, lifestyle and entertainment options that make Festival Plaza, Jebal Ali a must-visit destination for home makeovers and lifestyle-led retail.

The addition of Danube Home and Crate & Barrel Bazaar enhances the malls reputation as a key destination for stylish home living and interiors, and broadens its appeal to homeware shoppers. Danube Home offers a wide selection of furniture and home décor with a stylish, contemporary edge, while Crate & Barrel Bazaar enables budget-conscious fans of the US brand to enjoy generous year-round savings on its premium range. The expansion of Pan Home, one of the leading furnishing brands in the region, further strengthens Festival Plaza, Jebal Ali’s position as a one-stop destination for home and living needs.

The opening of Scorpion Club brings an exclusive, first-of-its-kind immersive entertainment offering not previously available in the South of Dubai. Scorpion Club features a bowling alley, darts and sniper shooting, billiards and snooker and interactive games, blending modern technology, interactive gaming and classic fun for all ages.

Hayssam Hajjar, Asset Management Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate, said “At Festival Plaza, we’re always striving to elevate the experience for our community by introducing exciting new offerings that reflect their evolving lifestyles and preferences. With the recent enhancement of our home segment, welcoming brands like Danube and Crate & Barrel Bazaar alongside IKEA and ACE, we’re strengthening an already robust category that truly resonates with our visitors. Festival Plaza not just as a retail space, it is a dynamic lifestyle destination designed around the everyday needs of our surrounding communities. We remain committed to growing with our customers, providing them with a place that’s not only convenient but familiar.”

In enabling access to enhanced home and lifestyle brands and a new entertainment option that caters to all ages, the three additions strengthen Festival Plaza, Jebal Ali’s community relevance and position as a one-stop destination for all the family, and underscore its focus on home and living retail and elevated entertainment experiences.

Hayssam Hajjar concluded: “Festival Plaza, Jebal Ali has been steadily evolving into a lifestyle-driven community destination tailored to the needs of nearby residents with exciting home and entertainment options. The new additions align with our longstanding commitment to diversifying our retail mix, expanding our lifestyle offerings and investing in innovation, as well as our strategy of building deeper connections with the Jebel Ali and South Dubai communities. We are confident visitors will enjoy the enhanced experiences now available at the mall.”

About Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali

Festival Plaza, Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s local lifestyle community mall, caters to residential areas including Jebel Ali, Al Furjan and Wasl Gate, as well as attracting visitors from Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Motor City and further afield.

Spanning 65,000 square meters, Festival Plaza provides a holistic lifestyle experience for its visitors as it offers a wide variety of homeware and wellness options including the largest IKEA store in the region, the premium Al-Futtaim Health clinics, HealthHub and Lutetia as well as a wide variety of retail, dining and lifestyle options, a concept store from Lulu Hypermarket and. Visitors to Festival Plaza can choose from more than 20 dining options offering international cuisines at the expansive food court.

Festival Plaza has elevated its community and family offerings with the launch of the new Battle Park paintball facility, providing a fun and engaging activity for the entire family. The mall also features unique signature services exclusive to Festival Plaza, including the Volvo Mall Studio, the Festival Plaza Design Hub for interior design enthusiasts, Kavak, the global pre-owned car platform newly introduced to the UAE. In addition, Festival Plaza is also home to Champs Festival Plaza, the country’s largest world-class indoor sporting and fitness complex.

With 2,300 parking spaces ensuring hassle-free accessibility, the mall further enhances convenience with services like the interior designer consultation and a shuttle bus for easy connectivity.

Al-Futtaim Real Estate

Al-Futtaim Real Estate is the region’s only private master developer with over six decades of real estate and management experiences, with a diversified portfolio across the real estate value chain. Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for a multi-billion-dollar portfolio comprising of individual, corporate real estate and investment assets and master-planned destinations across the Middle East and North Africa region. With capabilities across the value chain and entire real estate cycle from location conceptualization, development, design and fit-out, asset management, contracting and operation, Al-Futtaim Real Estate covers a diverse range of industries and asset type including residential, commercial, malls, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition. The Real Estate portfolio covers over 1 million sqm GLA across retail and commercial assets and over 80 million in annual footfall across five malls in the MENA region: Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt, Doha Festival City in Qatar and Zenata Mall in Casablanca, Morocco.

Testament to its expertise in the retail space, Al-Futtaim Real Estate also provides third party management services in asset management, leasing, marketing and operations for shopping centers in the region, including Arabian Center, part of the Al Naboodah Group.

The Al-Futtaim Real Estate division also manages Al Futtaim’s contracting business, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering, technologies and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets over the past 50 years. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions.

Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com.