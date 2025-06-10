GetTransfer.com is excited to announce that it is now available through the Mastercard Business Bonus program, unlocking benefits for both its new and returning small business users across Europe.

The Mastercard Business Bonus program is designed to help small and medium-sized businesses save money and benefit from innovative resources and digital tools.

Now, as a partner of the program, European small business entrepreneurs and travelers who use GetTransfer.com can enjoy special discounts on global travel when they pay with a Mastercard business card.

"We know many of our users are business owners or professionals traveling for work, and that they not only value comfort and personalized service whilst they travel but also for the chance to save money. By joining the Mastercard Business Bonus program, small businesses will be able to easily access these new benefits and savings with GetTransfer.com. We’re excited to support them with the comfort and additional features they need when traveling".

— Alexander Sapov, Co-founder and CEO of GetTransfer.com

GetTransfer.com is the world’s leading platform for booking transfers and additional transportation services, operating in nearly every country.

GetTransfer.com continues to grow its network of trusted partners to enhance service quality, ensuring every trip is safer, more convenient, and more affordable.

About GetTransfer.com

GetTransfer provides premium vehicles at economy prices. It is an online marketplace offering private transfers, long-distance trips, and chauffeur-driven rides for travel, as well as suburban and intercity journeys. Operating in 180 countries, GetTransfer stands out by providing photos, descriptions, and ratings of all vehicles before the user makes a payment.