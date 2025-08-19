Cairo – In a significant step that reflects its strong commitment to innovation and strengthening cybersecurity standards, First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, has successfully implemented the latest version of SailPoint IIQ, a leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution in collaboration with Hemaya Information Technology. This initiative is part of the bank’s full compliance with the Central Bank of Egypt’s Cybersecurity Framework, ensuring robust identity governance and access security.

The successful deployment of the IAM tool is the result of close collaboration between Hemaya, the bank’s technology partner, and key internal leaders including Bassel Kelada, Chief Operating Officer of FABMISR, Mohamed Lasheen, Head of COO Business Management, and Ahmed El Sharkasy, Head of Identity, Access and Applications Parameters Management at FABMISR.

FABMISR is among the first banks in the Egyptian market to adopt this advanced tool at such an integrated level, underscoring its forward-looking approach to embracing cutting-edge digital governance and compliance solutions. The new system has enabled the automation of access rights management and improved access monitoring processes.

The implementation is being carried out in two phases. Phase one successfully integrated five core applications, while the upcoming second phase will cover five additional systems. This strategic rollout enhances the bank’s ability to mitigate evolving cyber threats while securing its digital work environment and protecting customer data.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Mohamed Abbas Fayed, CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, said: “The deployment of the IAM tool in collaboration with our strategic partner Hemaya IT marks a major milestone in FABMISR’s journey toward secure digital transformation and full alignment with the Central Bank of Egypt’s cybersecurity framework. The true value of this achievement lies in automating the access review process for more than 3,200 employees, which is an upgrade that significantly strengthens governance, streamlines compliance procedures, and reinforces our clients’ trust in the digital environment through which we deliver our services. At FABMISR, we do not view technology as an end in itself, but as a means to realize our vision of banking excellence built on innovation, security, and operational distinction.”

For his part, Gen. Saeed Ibrahim, CEO of Hemaya Information Technology, stated: “The implementation of this project with FABMISR marks a significant milestone in both cybersecurity and the digital transformation of Egypt’s banking sector. This initiative enhances the security of financial transactions and builds greater confidence in digital banking, aligning with global standards and the Central Bank of Egypt’s regulatory vision. With over 85% of Egypt’s banks relying on our technical expertise and our partnerships with more than 60 global technology providers, Hemaya is proud to lead such complex, high-impact implementations. We remain committed to continuously strengthening security measures and empowering financial institutions to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

This achievement is part of a broader strategic roadmap to fully integrate the bank’s identity and access management ecosystem over the next three years, solidifying FABMISR’s position as a leading banking institution in cybersecurity and digital governance. The initiative also reaffirms the bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering a digital banking experience that meets the highest global standards while catering to clients’ evolving needs in a more secure and efficient environment.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 73 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.