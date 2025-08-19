PRINCETON, N.J. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- In a decisive move to accelerate innovation in enterprise technology, Achieva Inc. today announced its official launch. The company will strategically focus on delivering AI-powered Salesforce solutions tailored for the insurance and financial services industries. With a mission to improve customer engagement, operational efficiency, and intelligent automation, Achieva is developing a next-generation CRM platform purpose-built for the complex needs of these sectors.

A Vision for the Future

Achieva focuses on delivering seamless AI integration that strengthens sales, service, and marketing performance across the customer lifecycle for enterprises using Salesforce. For Insurance carriers and brokers, the platform will deliver intelligent automation spanning the entire policy journey, from the first quote to final claim resolution enabling streamlined operations. Financial institutions can now access data-driven CRM intelligence with predictive analytics, supporting compliance, enhancing client relationships, and elevating the quality of advisory services.

Achieva’s upcoming Salesforce-native CRM platform will feature embedded AI, LLMs, and predictive analytics to close these critical gaps. These built-in capabilities will power smarter lead management, automated policy workflows, dynamic risk assessment, and hyper-personalized client engagement.

“The future of CRM is intelligent, seamless, and deeply embedded in industry workflows,” said Sachin Bedi, CEO of Achieva Inc. “By focusing exclusively on Salesforce and next-gen AI capabilities, we’re not just keeping pace with change—we’re defining what’s next for CRM in insurance and finance.”

Proven Industry Leadership

Achieva operates as an independent innovation-driven venture, strategically supported by Damco Solutions, a global technology services provider with 30 years of experience in digital transformation and enterprise solutions.

“We’re excited to back Achieva in this bold new chapter,” said Mohit Gupta, CEO of Damco Solutions. “The insurance and finance sectors are overdue for a leap in CRM innovation. With Achieva’s sharp focus on AI and Salesforce, we see an opportunity to deliver truly transformational value to these markets, and we’re proud to support this journey from day one.”

This alignment brings together Damco’s enterprise delivery expertise and Achieva’s product-first DNA to create a powerful collaboration aimed at accelerating time-to-market, scalability, and innovation.

Next Steps & Market Momentum

Achieva is rapidly advancing toward its first product release, with an MVP underway and early conversation progressing with strategic partners across the Salesforce and Insurtech ecosystems. The company aims to launch Insura CRM, its flagship insurance product, in the coming months, positioning itself as a category-defining leader in AI-enabled Salesforce solutions.

About Achieva Inc.

Achieva is a next-generation Salesforce solutions company focused on building AI-powered CRM software for the insurance and financial services industries. Leveraging Salesforce’s ecosystem and cutting-edge AI technologies, Achieva delivers enterprise-grade platforms that unlock speed, intelligence, and deeper engagement.