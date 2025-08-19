Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: STC Bank has launched its first financing product, "Smart Finance" a fully electronic, Sharia compliant product, available within minutes and with a maximum limit of SAR 50,000. The new financing product aims to meet the financial needs of the bank's customers and support individuals by offering quick financing solutions, flexible terms, and simple steps.

These products are designed to enable beneficiaries to support their living conditions or invest in projects that enhance their income and economic stability.

The maximum financing limit is SAR 50,000, with a minimum financing limit of SAR 3,001. The maximum repayment period is 24 months, adjustable to 36 months, with immediate approval and the option to postpone one installment during the financing period.

It is worth noting that STC Bank aims to provide banking services and financial solutions that comply with Sharia principles while ensuring the highest levels of security and customer protection using advanced financial technologies.