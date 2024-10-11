Saudi Arabia - Servcorp, a global leader in workspace solutions, has inaugurated its new regional headquarters in Al Faisaliah Tower, Riyadh. The launch aligns with Servcorp's commitment to supporting economic growth and social prosperity in Saudi Arabia.

In attendance were key business figures and stakeholders, including Mark Donovan, Ambassador of Australia to Saudi Arabia, executives from companies such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Roshn, Mosha’at, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Misk City, Red Sea International, and Harvard Business Council, as well as top clients of Servcorp, were also present, among others.

Saudi Arabia's thriving business landscape and growing pool of local talent make it the ideal strategic hub for Servcorp’s premium business services as the company continues its commitment to enabling the country’s business community and supporting economic diversification.

Proof of local talent

David Godchaux, CEO of Servcorp EMEA, commented: “The establishment of our regional headquarters reflects Servcorp’s dedication to the Saudi market. We are proud to support Vision 2030 by providing industry leading infrastructure to our clients, supported by an exceptional pool of local talent. Our services are strategically aligned with Saudi Arabia’s goals to cultivate a dynamic and diverse economy, and we look forward to integrate into the country’s business landscape, contributing to the objectives championed by its esteemed leadership."

During the launch, a panel discussion was held focusing on the role of regional headquarters in shaping Saudi Arabia's socio-economic landscape. The discussion explored how RHQs support Saudi Arabia's efforts to improve global competitiveness and integrate Quality of Life initiatives into the business environment, aligning with the nation's strategic objectives and themes of collaborative synergy.

Dr Eyad Reda, Chairman of Servcorp, commented: “Servcorp is committed to supporting Saudi Arabia's strategic vision to enhance its global business presence. Our role is to contribute to this vision by facilitating business development and operational support within the Kingdom, thereby strengthening our collective progress across key economic sectors.”

Servcorp’s strategic presence will play a pivotal role in empowering both local and international enterprises to flourish, further solidifying the country’s standing as a premier global business destination.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).