Abu Dhabi, UAE— Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of “Gear Up for Knowledge: Ferrari Workshop Experience”, taking place on 21 June at Cinema Maranello, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Open to community members aged 10 and above, the event offers an immersive experience into the world of automotive engineering through interactive and practical activities inspired by the iconic Ferrari brand.

As part of Miral’s ongoing CSR strategy under the pillars of Education and Skill Development, the initiative offers participants an engaging two-hour workshop designed to spark curiosity and inspire learning. The session includes a motivational overview of Ferrari’s innovation journey, a fun knowledge quiz, and an interactive demonstration, all delivered in a dynamic, youth-friendly environment. Blending inspiration with hands-on activity, the workshop aims to build confidence and foundational skills in an accessible, exciting format.

‘Gear Up for Knowledge: Ferrari Workshop Experience’ will take place on 21 June 2025, from 12 pm to 2 pm. Registration is required to participate, and spaces are limited – family members are welcome to attend.

To register, please click- https://www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com/en/ferrari-workshop-experience

For more information, please follow @TheMiralGroup on social media.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the expansion of Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae