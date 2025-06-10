Dubai - The Lux Collective, the globally recognised hospitality group behind its luxury flagship brand - LUX*, has announced a strategic partnership with QUBE Development. This collaboration marks the Middle East debut of LUX* branded residences through the exclusive launch of a new luxury residential project scheduled to be completed in 2028.

This partnership unites two industry visionaries, The Lux Collective and QUBE Development, both renowned for their commitment to design excellence, innovation, and premium living experiences. The project is set to redefine luxury living in Dubai, combining the best in residential development and world-class hospitality.

QUBE Development has rapidly gained recognition for its pioneering approach to real estate, focusing on creating sustainable communities that appeal to a modern, discerning clientele. The company is known for delivering future-ready urban spaces that prioritise lifestyle, comfort, and cutting-edge design.

The Lux Collective is an award-winning global hospitality group, known for its signature brands and commitment to excellence in every aspect of its operations. Its flagship brand, LUX*, is celebrated worldwide for offering an exceptional standard of hospitality, focused on creating vibrant, memorable experiences with a focus on design, service, and wellbeing.

“Our collaboration with The Lux Collective is rooted in a shared commitment to purposeful disruption,” said Egor Molchanov, CEO of QUBE Development. “We are drawn to partners who think beyond the conventional, and The Lux Collective team brings a perspective that aligns with how we see the future of luxurious residential living.”

“In line with our progressive global growth strategy and focus on the Middle East region, this collaboration with QUBE Development marks a meaningful expansion for our luxury flagship brand LUX* in Dubai,” said Olivier Chavy, CEO of The Lux Collective. “QUBE is a respected developer with a clear passion for premium projects and regional growth. We are excited to partner with a team that shares our values and commitment to sustainability and excellence.”

Dubai's branded residences market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, solidifying the city’s position as a global leader in the luxury real estate segment. In H1 2024, Dubai recorded 5,592 branded residence sales, with a total transaction value of AED 28.8 billion[1], accounting for 7.2% of all property transactions by volume and 12.6% by value[2].

Demand continues to grow, driven by global investors and high-net-worth individuals seeking prestige, service, and lifestyle in a secure and future-focused destination. According to Morgan’s International Realty's second half 2024 report, buyers are also paying a premium of up to 42% per square foot for branded residences, underlining the strength and desirability of this sector.[3]

With aligned values and complementary expertise, QUBE Development and The Lux Collective are pioneering a new era in branded residences, designed not only to impress and express but to elevate. Together, they offer residents an experience that transcends expectation and invites them into a lifestyle that goes beyond the imaginable.

About QUBE Development:

QUBE Development is a leading developer of high-quality residential properties and commercial spaces. Standing on the 30-year legacy of experience and excellence, QUBE is dedicated to transforming living spaces in the UAE by integrating sustainable architecture, captivating design, and unparalleled amenities. Each residence fosters distinctive communities, ensuring every space creates lasting value for customers while offering a harmonious blend of functionality and innovative design that elevates modern living and exceeds expectations.

As a sustainable and community-focused developer, QUBE Development aims to set the benchmark for real estate development by creating the foundation for generational wealth for its customers. The company prioritizes durability, reliability, sustainability, and quality in every project. Expanding its portfolio throughout the UAE, QUBE Development responds swiftly to the evolving market demands, maintaining a commitment to providing the highest quality builds through collaborations with world-renowned architects and dedicated contractors to ensure meticulous attention to design and construction.

Since its successful launch in the UAE, QUBE Development is set to introduce AED 2.6 billion worth of inventory in Dubai alone by 2025. The extensive portfolio covers 623,354 square feet of land and 2,291,946 square feet of GFA, creating legacies for customers. Invest in a future of unparalleled quality and innovation with QUBE Development.

About The Lux Collective

The Lux Collective (“TLC”) is a Mauritian-born global luxury hotel operator and manages brands LUX*, SALT, TAMASSA, SOCIO and Café LUX*.

At the heart of its purpose, TLC makes each moment matter and cares about what matters. Putting people first is the core of TLC’s culture as well as staying true to the values of being passionate, responsible and innovative in all that it does. By providing comfort through thoughtful and exquisite designs, TLC creates experiences that make each moment matter for all guests. It is committed to operating in a considered and respectful manner that is mindful of future generations.

Through its signature Groupwide sustainability project Tread Lightly, The Lux Collective promises an eco-conscious stay throughout its hotels. Its partnership with Altruistiq, a group of CO2 experts, focuses on the environmental footprint and ensures that emission sources are tracked using the highest international Science-Based standard.

Growing the global presence, TLC currently manages 18 operating resorts and hotels in Mauritius, Maldives, Ile de la Reunion, China and Tanzania, and with 12 more hotels in its development pipeline in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

An affiliate member of IBL, a major economic player in the Indian Ocean and a public-listed leader of the “Top 100” Mauritian companies, IBL is active in key sectors of the Mauritian economy, with a global portfolio of approximately 300 subsidiaries and associated companies.

About LUX*

At LUX*, time is luxury. LUX* helps people to celebrate life by delivering consistently on the promise of a different kind of luxury; hospitality that is Lighter. Brighter. In a world where a deeper sense of connection can be hard to reach, even on vacation, it enables guests to break from the ordinary. Staging exceptional experiences in different locales – whether on the Beach, in the City or in Nature, it transforms the everyday into the extraordinary through elevated service, contemporary spaces and crafted escapes to truly disconnect and relax - with Life Extraordinary.

