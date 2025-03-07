Digital technology has become a cornerstone of modern governance, enabling governments to invest strategically in enhancing competitiveness and improving the quality of services. Through fostering direct interaction between authorities and citizens, digital platforms serve as essential tools for assessment and governance.

In pursuit of digital transformation, governments around the world are competing to build systems that not only deliver efficient services but also promote transparency and fairness. This has driven the adoption of robust and reliable programmes designed to broaden shared responsibility between governments and citizens in community development. Central to this vision is the concept of digital governance, which connects development goals with meaningful citizen participation as active partners in national progress.

Successful digital transformation depends on adopting technologies that meet the needs of society while rethinking traditional methods of communication and service delivery. It goes beyond digitising existing processes, focusing instead on creating innovative solutions that engage individuals, private sector institutions and civil society in broader social and economic development.

At the heart of this transformation is the principle of public participation. Modern digital environments are not merely designed to deliver services; they also harness artificial intelligence to analyse data, forecast needs and support planning. These systems aim to integrate government services with user feedback, inviting suggestions and ideas that contribute to long-term development and sustainable improvements across all sectors.

Oman is among the countries making notable strides in this field. Observers of government institutions, particularly those providing essential services, will have noticed significant progress in recent years. The Royal Oman Police, for example, has introduced advanced digital services, while successful electronic voting platforms have been implemented for Municipal and Majlis Ash'shura elections. Similar advancements can be seen in the health and commercial sectors, underscoring Oman’s commitment to digital transformation.

According to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Oman ranked 41st globally in the 2024 United Nations E-Government Survey. The ministry’s annual report revealed that 267 government services now operate automatically without human intervention, with beneficiary satisfaction for 48 government institutions averaging 77 per cent.

Efforts to simplify procedures have also gained momentum. By the end of November 2024, 481 services had been streamlined, reflecting growing institutional focus on enhancing efficiency.

Interactive platforms have further strengthened ties between government and citizens. Platforms such as "Oman for Business," "Maroof Oman" for e-commerce, and "Ayn" media platform, along with the "Omanuna" e-government portal, provide not only services but also opportunities for public engagement, proposals, and feedback—creating a dynamic space for collaboration and continuous improvement.

In September last year, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik directed the establishment of a national electronic platform to receive complaints and suggestions. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and encourage citizens to take an active role in refining government services. In response, the National Platform for Suggestions, Complaints and Reports, known as "Tajawob," was launched during the National Forum "Together Forward." Tajawob is a unified system that brings together various government bodies to plan, evaluate and monitor strategic goals, annual plans and performance, offering a pioneering model of civic engagement.

Citizen participation remains essential to the success of such initiatives. By offering thoughtful, informed feedback, we can help shape better services, effective practices and innovative solutions. Tajawab represents a significant milestone in Oman’s digital journey, and its success depends on our collective commitment to contributing to national development.

We are all part of Oman’s progress, and together, we share responsibility for building a sustainable and prosperous future.

