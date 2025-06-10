Dubai, UAE: International Schools Partnership (iSP) has acquired Smart Vision School, an inclusive, family-oriented school in Al Barsha, Dubai. This strategic acquisition underscores ISP's commitment to ongoing investment in the education sector within the region, fuelling significant portfolio growth to 11 schools across Qatar and the UAE, including three in Doha, two in Abu Dhabi, and now six in Dubai.

Founded in 2014, Smart Vision School has built a strong reputation as a British Curriculum School, with students from the Foundation Stage (FS) to Year 8. The school’s drive to provide a personalised, enquiry-based approach to learning and its commitment to shape confident and successful learners have made it a strong fit for ISP.

Kam Bhamra, Regional Managing Director for ISP Middle East said: "We are delighted to welcome Smart Vision School in Dubai to the ISP Family. The school’s commitment to creating a nurturing and supportive learning environment resonates strongly with ISP’s values and our Learning-First ethos, which is central to everything we do. We are confident that this step will further strengthen the Smart Vision School community and provide more students in Dubai with access to a transformative education experience.”

Tracey Scott, Principal of Smart Vision School, said: "We are incredibly excited to be joining the ISP family. This acquisition marks a significant step forward for Smart Vision School, allowing us to expand our offerings, enhance our facilities, and provide our students with access to a world-class education that prepares them for future success."

The acquisition makes Smart Vision School the eighth UAE school to be added to the ISP network. Globally, the group owns over 100 schools in 25 countries. Smart Vision School joins other ISP Schools in the Middle East, which include: The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School, Al Twar, Star International School, Mirdif, and The English College in Dubai; Aspen Heights British School, and Reach British School in Abu Dhabi; and The Hamilton International School, Park House English School and Durham School for Girls in Qatar.

ISP will develop the physical and operational infrastructure of Smart Vision School, including expanding the current building to accommodate a secondary section and creating specialised learning areas, to take the school into its next phase of growth. This expansion will enable Smart Vision School to become a full FS through to Year 13 school, offering a comprehensive British Curriculum.

The partnership will also focus on empowering Smart Vision School’s educators through access to ISP’s global network of over 14,000 professionals and extensive Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities. This includes peer-led training and participation in communities of practice, all while fostering a culture of continuous improvement. In addition, students will benefit from an enriched curriculum and access to ISP’s unique Learning Opportunities.

