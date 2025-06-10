Dubai - L’Oréal Paris celebrates the evolving role of women with Sit Al Bait, Arabic for “Woman of the House”, reframing the traditional idea of a housewife into a title of pride, leadership, and self-worth.

L’Oréal Paris, in collaboration with FP7McCann Dubai, McCann Paris, and Current Global MENAT, has launched a new campaign under its Women of Worth platform — rolling out across the Middle East.

Rooted in cultural nuances of the region, the campaign builds on L’Oréal’s long-standing commitment to women’s empowerment — while challenging the language that continues to shape female identity in the region.

“Sit Al Bait is more than a cultural phrase, it is a statement that speaks to the very core of our brand’s values: empowering women to define themselves on their own terms,” said Christian Bou Khalil, Marketing Director MENA, L’Oréal Paris. “We are proud to challenge narratives and elevate the evolving role of women in society as leaders, changemakers, and visionaries. It’s a reminder that empowering women begins by recognizing the value they already hold—because they’re worth it.”

The hero film features actress Yasmine Sabri and actress Aseel Omran, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with women across the region. As the narrative unfolds, we see them take to the streets, displaying the power of words that makes all the difference in the messaging – two missing Arabic letters “al” that transform the meaning of the words “sit bait” (housewife) into “sit al bait” (woman of the house), rewriting the narrative, and restoring value to the unseen labor of millions of women.

In a region where cultural expectations have long cast women primarily in the role of caregiver or housewife, this campaign is a timely reminder that women can be, and already are, so much more: leaders, visionaries, entrepreneurs, and changemakers. They can be whatever they decide to be.

A new study by L’Oréal Paris reveals that over half (53%) of men and women in the Middle East believe the term “housewife/sit bait” does not entirely reflect the evolving role of women in 2025. Additionally, a series of focus groups further revealed a stronger emotional response to the “Sit Al Bait” phrasing, with participants describing it as a “badge of honor” and “a way to finally feel seen.”

“My late mother raised me to ignore any label or name calling that shrinks us. Arab women run their lives and their homes with power and precision. Yet we're often pushed into the background and told to take pride.” said Manar Munjed Abdulla, Associate Creative Director at FP7 McCann. “With this campaign, I wanted to reclaim worth, and to help other women do the same. I knew the change would make some people proud and others uncomfortable. But it was necessary to break a cliché and rewrite our place in the world. Because no one else will do it for us.”

The campaign’s out-of-home presence debuted in Beirut, with upcoming rollouts in Riyadh, Dubai, and across the region. Further activations are planned to continue building on the long-term vision behind Sit Al Bait.

Because we’re worth it.

