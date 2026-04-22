DUBAI — YP Club, a private network for founders, investors, and senior operators, has launched PioneerOS, a new platform designed to help entrepreneurs connect with the right people, access practical support, and grow their businesses faster.

As more professionals turn to entrepreneurship driven in part by the rise of AI tools that make it easier to start businesses, one challenge remains constant is finding the right partners, mentors, and opportunities at the right time. Pioneer OS aims to solve this by making those connections more targeted, relevant, and results-driven.

Helping founders connect with the right people, faster

At its core, PioneerOS is built to improve how founders meet and collaborate. The platform connects members with people based on their specific needs whether that’s finding a co-founder, securing investment, or getting advice from experienced operators.

These introductions are supported by curated, small-group dinners that bring together founders with similar goals in more focused, meaningful settings. The platform also tracks what comes out of these connections, such as partnerships, investments, or referrals, helping members understand the real value of their network.

Supporting a new generation of founders

Alongside the platform, YP Club is also helping members adopt AI tools in their businesses. Through internal sessions, founders are learning how to use automation and AI assistants to manage areas like marketing, operations, and customer engagement, reducing the need for large teams and traditional structures.

The platform is designed for founders operating across multiple markets. Members can share travel plans and connect with others in different cities, making it easier to meet while attending global events or working abroad.

“AI is not just changing how businesses operate, it’s changing who starts them,” said Cameron-Lee Roberts, Founder of YP Club. “We’re seeing more first-time founders enter the market, many without access to the networks traditionally needed to grow. Pioneer OS was built to give them access to the right people and help them turn those connections into real progress.”

A successful example of this is Sonny Sangha, founder of one of the largest global online developer communities on YouTube and Nathan Priestley, who runs Priestley Homes and has delivered hundreds of residential units, connected through the network and went on to co-found a software business together. The platform was built to address operational challenges Nathan had identified in real estate project management, turning the introduction into a product-led collaboration powered by AI now being developed for international scale.

A more selective, founder-focused network

The launch of PioneerOS also reflects a shift in YP Club’s positioning. The community is now focused exclusively on founders, active angel investors, and senior c-level executives, with an emphasis on long-term value creation.

With a selective intake process, accepting around one in five applicants each year, the network is designed to maintain strong alignment among its members. Today, it includes individuals from more than 60 nationalities, representing companies with a combined global revenue of over $950million.

Rather than operating as a traditional members club, YP Club functions as a private network where relationships are built with a clear focus on collaboration and business outcomes.

Building the infrastructure behind modern entrepreneurship

As the number of new businesses continues to grow, access to information is no longer the main challenge. Instead, founders are looking for better access to the right people and more structured support.

With Pioneer OS, YP Club is working to make networks more useful, helping founders move from introductions to real business outcomes.

The platform is now live and available via mobile app.

To learn more or apply for access, visit: https://ypclub.com/download

About YP Club

YP Club is a private network focused on founders, investors, and senior operators, designed to support the growth of modern businesses through structured connections, curated experiences, and access to practical knowledge.

Through its platform, PioneerOS, YP Club helps members connect with the right people, track outcomes from those relationships, and build businesses more effectively in a fast-changing, AI-driven landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact Sakshi at sakshi@cameocomms.me