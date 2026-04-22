Amman, Jordan: Bank of Jordan has announced the launch of its 2026 Rewards Campaign for its XCEED Youth Savings Accounts, under the slogan “We Match Your Vibe,” targeting young people aged 18 to 30. Running through the end of the year, the campaign offers a range of weekly, quarterly, and annual prizes, giving participants more opportunities to win while growing their savings.

With every deposit into an XCEED account, clients increase their chances of winning a variety of rewards. Weekly prizes include a gold coin for one winner, as well as cash prizes of JOD 500 awarded to two winners. In addition, three winners will each receive a quarterly cash prize of JOD 10,000. At the end of the campaign, one grand prize winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two valued at JOD 5,000.

This campaign reflects the bank’s commitment to encouraging young people to adopt smart saving habits, while offering tangible financial incentives. It also underscores Bank of Jordan’s focus on enhancing the digital banking experience and empowering youth through innovative financial tools, solutions, and programs that support their financial growth and aspirations.

XCEED is one of the bank’s flagship integrated banking programs and a leading offering in the sector. It combines the benefits of saving and money management with seamless access to digital banking services. Clients can open an account through the BOJ Mobile banking application with no minimum deposit, benefit from exemptions on several fees, and take part in a loyalty program that offers exclusive discounts and privileges.

To mark the launch, Bank of Jordan invites young people to take advantage of the campaign by opening an XCEED account or adding to their existing balances, helping them turn their financial goals into reality.