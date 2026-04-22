Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – OmniOps, Saudi Arabia’s leading AI infrastructure technology provider, today announced its participation in the Grafana Labs global partner program. Grafana is the company behind Grafana Cloud, the open observability cloud. OmniOps joins the program to help enterprises advance their observability with Grafana Cloud, bringing together metrics, logs, profiles and traces in a single, scalable, open observability platform.

Through this collaboration, OmniOps will introduce Advanced Observability services to its customers, powered by Grafana Cloud hosted within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ensuring full data sovereignty and compliance with local regulations. Combined with OmniOps' deep expertise in cloud-native architectures and AI, enterprises will gain comprehensive visibility, performance optimization, and control across their environments, capabilities that are increasingly critical as AI monitoring and workload demands grow.

By participating in Grafana Labs’ channel partner program, OmniOps gains access to an innovative observability portfolio. OmniOps chose to join Grafana Labs’ Partner Program to access high-quality observability solutions, expand market coverage, and leverage Grafana Labs’ deep expertise in observability strategies to better serve enterprises across the Kingdom.

“Organizations across Saudi Arabia are accelerating their AI transformation in line with the kingdom's ambitious AI goals, and need observability solutions that meet their demands for advanced capabilities and data sovereignty,” said Mohammed Altassan, Founding CEO of OmniOps. “Through our partnership with Grafana Labs, we're bringing Advanced Observability to enterprises with real-time visibility into their systems and AI workloads with the assurance that their data remains within the Kingdom—enabling them to scale with confidence while meeting local compliance requirements."

“Grafana Labs is dedicated to the channel as a go-to-market strategy and we are excited to continue to grow our channel program with the addition of OmniOps,” said Tom Kennedy, Global Head of Channels and Partnerships at Grafana Labs. “Grafana Labs’ program is designed to provide opportunities for growth and meet customer and market demands.”

To learn more about the Grafana Partner Program and to apply to become a partner, visit:

https://grafana.com/partnerships/

About OmniOps

OmniOps is a Saudi AI Infrastructure Technology company founded in 2024, dedicated to accelerating Saudi Arabia’s AI-driven future. The company provides cutting-edge AI infrastructure solutions across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments, enabling businesses and industries of all sizes to scale AI workloads efficiently with flexible, high-performance computing capabilities.

Website: www.omniops.sa

Media Contact: media@omniops.sa