Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Starbucks MENA, operated by Alshaya Group, and SAUT ‘The Voice of Down Syndrome Society’ have announced the signing of a new partnership, formalized at a ceremony in Riyadh. The collaboration brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to fostering inclusion, belonging, and meaningful community engagement across Saudi Arabia.

The partnership reflects Starbucks’ ongoing dedication to nurturing human connection and supporting local communities, while building on SAUT’s pioneering work empowering individuals with Down syndrome through education, early intervention, and advocacy. By joining forces, both organizations aim to create new opportunities for connection and support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

HRH, Besma bint Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Vice Chair, SAUT, said:

“At SAUT, we believe that every individual with Down syndrome deserves the opportunity to thrive, belong, and contribute to their community. Our partnership with Starbucks is a testament to the power of collaboration in advancing inclusion and creating meaningful change for families across Saudi Arabia.”

Mohammad Mahmoud Al Najjar, Senior Vice President of Starbucks at Alshaya Group, added: “This partnership is rooted in our belief that every community thrives when everyone feels seen, heard, and included. We are honored to work alongside SAUT to help advance a culture of belonging and support for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.”

In practice, this partnership is rooted in the everyday, consistent moments that remind individuals with Down syndrome that they belong. Whether through welcoming spaces, shared programs, or simply the act of showing up together in the communities where people live and gather, Starbucks and SAUT share a belief that inclusion is built in the ordinary, not just announced in the extraordinary. The hope is that, over time, this collaboration will make a meaningful difference for families who are navigating the system, seeking support, and looking for partners who see them — fully and without reservation.

SAUT has been recognized with the Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Award for Excellence in Social Work and the King Khalid Award for Nonprofit Management Excellence.

About Starbucks at Alshaya Group

Starbucks® Coffee Company, the international coffeehouse and roastery chain, operates in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Central Asia regions as a licensed franchise under the umbrella of Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators. As the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the region, Starbucks at Alshaya Group seamlessly integrates global coffee expertise and local knowhow.

Starbucks at Alshaya Group is all about nurturing the human connection, bringing together local communities and delivering memorable customer experiences. We work to ensure the highest standards of quality and excellence in bringing you an ethically sourced, high-quality cup of Arabica coffee. Serving up coffee and connections to draw our world closer, Starbucks at Alshaya Group currently operates more than 2,000 stores in 13 countries in the region.

Learn more about your perfect cup of Starbucks coffee: https://www.alshaya.com/en/brands/food/starbucks/