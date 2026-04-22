AMMAN — Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh said on Tuesday that the ministry is restructuring and institutionalising the national investment strategy within a unified governmental framework, in a bid to improve the business environment and strengthen engagement with the private sector.

Speaking during a meeting held by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan with economic experts and media representatives at the Prime Ministry, Abu Ghazaleh said the ministry is actively identifying “executable investment opportunities” aimed at driving sustainable economic growth, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

He described the launch of the National Conveyor and Aqaba Railway projects as marking a “pivotal new phase” in the implementation of major national infrastructure, noting that such projects would further reinforce Jordan’s economic positioning and logistical competitiveness.

On investment flows, the minister said foreign direct investment (FDI) in Jordan reached around $2 billion in 2025, marking a 25 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

He added that the ministry is currently processing investment applications worth nearly $5 billion, which are expected to be rolled out during the second half of the year.

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