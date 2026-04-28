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JCC discusses agricultural investments, trade flow, customs between Jordan, Syria

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The discussions highlighted opportunities for joint projects in areas such as livestock production, animal feed and farmland development

Staff Writer, The Jordan Times
April 28, 2026
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AMMAN — Jordan and Syria are building a closer agricultural partnership, with a focus on boosting joint investments and strengthening food security in both countries.

During talks in Damascus, Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) President Khalil Haj Tafwiq and Syrian Agriculture Minister Amjad Badr, explored ways to turn shared agricultural strengths into practical cooperation.

The discussions highlighted opportunities for joint projects in areas such as livestock production, animal feed and farmland development.

Haj Tawfiq emphasised that both countries bring valuable experience to the table, which could be combined to create more efficient and sustainable agricultural systems.

He pointed out that Jordan’s diversified, year-round crop production complements Syria’s role as a key supplier of certain food products, including legumes and fresh meat. As part of the next steps, plans are underway to organise a joint agricultural business forum in Syria.

The event is expected to bring together private sector representatives and industry groups to identify investment opportunities and lay the groundwork for long-term partnerships.

Minister Badr welcomed the initiative, underscoring Syria’s readiness to expand cooperation with Jordan and remove any barriers that might affect agricultural trade.

He also noted ongoing coordination between the two countries to formalise cooperation through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and specialised joint teams.

The Syrian side expressed particular interest in learning from Jordan’s expertise in modern farming techniques, agricultural advisory services, and small-scale rural production, especially initiatives led by women.

Jordan’s ambassador to Damascus, Sufian Qudah, stressed that closer coordination in food production and supply is increasingly important, especially given ongoing disruptions in global supply chains.

Trade flow, Customs

President of the JCC also met with the Chairman of the General Authority for Land and Sea Ports, Qutaiba Badawi, to discuss ways of facilitating import and export operations between the two countries.

The meeting that took place at authority’s headquarters on Monday aims to improve the flow of trade and strengthening joint economic activity.

It was attended by Jordan’s Ambassador to Syria Sufian Qudah, and President of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce, Amer Ali, which focused on enhancing bilateral trade flows and ensuring smoother access for goods in both directions, in a way that supports a balanced trade relationship.

Discussions also covered the existing customs tariff system and ways to further develop it by simplifying procedures, reducing costs and harmonising technical and administrative requirements to ease the movement of goods across border crossings.

Badawi affirmed Syria’s commitment to expanding export opportunities for Syrian products in the Jordanian market, as well as facilitating the entry of Jordanian goods into Syria, highlighting the need for a clear and well-defined customs framework that serves both sides, Petra reported.

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