Qatar - Aamal Company is making new investments this year as it finds growth prospects across all its business divisions as "very bright"

"Given the relative stability of Qatar`s economic landscape and the prudent approach of our management team in making new investments, the growth prospects for Aamal in 2026 across all the business divisions are very bright," said its board report presented before shareholders at the annual general assembly meeting that approved 5% cash dividend.

"It is no secret that the region, including Qatar, has recently faced a number of challenges. Nevertheless, we have full confidence in the state’s ability to overcome these challenges," said Aamal Company chairman Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, who presided over the general assembly, which also voted Sheikh Ali Abed al-Rahman al-Thani and Ibrahim Abdulla al-Derbasti as two independent members for the remaining two years of the current term (2026 and 2027).

Highlighting that the recent global trade disruptions have not had any meaningful negative impacts on the ongoing development projects in Qatar and the larger Middle East and North Africa region; the report said Qatar has managed to be one of the strongest performing economies in the region in 2025 and the "outlook is positive for 2026 and the longer term."

Infrastructure and building projects valued at QR11.5bn announced by Ashghal for road networks, buildings, drainage and public facilities generates demand for concrete, pipes and cables manufactured by Aamal in 2026, according to the report.

"Aamal will take advantage of the investment opportunities in the localisation programme - Tawteen, for the energy sector," it said.

Ongoing projects such as the multi-phased expansion of Hamad International Airport City, Development of Ports, Rail network expansion and Development of coastline facilities across Qatar, will keep the industrial manufacturing sector active, it said.

Projects in the oil and gas sector, such as the expansion of LNG (liquefied natural gas) facilities, will be drivers for the local manufacturing sector, it said.

New trading partners will help ensure demand for bulk cargo freight services offered by Aamal Maritime, it added.

On opportunities for its trading and distribution, it said the government investment in healthcare continues to underpin the growth of the division, particularly Aamal Medical and Ebn Sina Medical activities.

Qatar’s government has given special attention to sports and community well-being activities by setting up facilities across Qatar, thereby increasing the demand for products and services related to sports and healthcare.

It said allocation of QR25.4bn for healthcare sector will boost the demand for medical equipment, medicines and related services provided by Aamal.

Arrival of new passenger vehicles brands to supplement demand for tyres and lubricants offered by Aamal.

Finding that the property segment is expected to see regular demand from the ever-growing population, and from new business activities being set up across Qatar; it said City Center mall continues to benefit from its strategic location and from the completion of renovation and expansion works, including connectivity to Doha Metro.

"With a new and trendy digital façade, and addition of several new branded outlets, the footfall at the mall is expected to grow significantly in 2026, enhancing mall revenue," it said.

"The impetus given to the tourism and hospitality sector by the government, by developing several tourist attractions and organising several events attracting international travelers, will support the growth of Aamal Travels," it said.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

