Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, marked Earth Day 2026 today, highlighting over a decade of sustained energy efficiency progress across its operations. This year's Earth Day is observed under the global theme "Our Power, Our Planet." For ENOC Group, this is not a new commitment but an established operational discipline, embedding energy efficiency into every facility, every system, and every business plan.

This year, the Group marked the occasion by conducting dedicated toolbox talks on energy efficiency across its operational facilities, engaging frontline teams directly in the practical application of the Group’s Energy and Resource Management (E&RM) practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain Sultan Lootah, Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group, said: "Earth Day delivers a crucial call to action towards our collective responsibility in addressing energy efficiency challenges. ENOC Group continues to embed energy efficiency across its operations, from how we manage energy consumption to how we invest in sustainable solutions. This commitment is rooted in and guided by Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 goals.”

Central to this is the Group's Energy and Resource Management (E&RM) strategy, which has driven significant reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions across its operations. The programme has driven measurable reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions across ENOC's refinery, terminals, retail operations, and Head Office, delivering AED 478 million in cumulative cost savings. The return demonstrates that sustainability performance and operational efficiency are mutually reinforcing, not competing priorities.

Looking ahead, ENOC Group is embedding climate-related performance into its governance and disclosure framework, aligned with IFRS S1 and S2, ensuring that sustainability performance is transparent, measurable, and decision-useful for stakeholders.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information, please contact:

Abdullah Alkudsi | Lauren Camacho

Burson

Abdullah.alkudsi@bursonglobal.com | Lauren.Camacho@bursonglobal.com