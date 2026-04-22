Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has reaffirmed its commitment to product availability, competitive pricing, and operational resilience as global supply chain challenges persist. Backed by its direct sourcing strategy and strong supplier relationships, the cooperative continues to deliver consistent value while adapting to evolving market conditions.

“Direct engagement with suppliers has enabled us to maintain competitive pricing and reliable stock levels. While we have traditionally relied on independent sourcing, we remain open to selective collaboration with other retailers, such as shared shipments, where it supports uninterrupted supply,” said CEO Mohamed Al Hashemi.

Union Coop highlighted that the retail ecosystem is built on collaboration between suppliers and retailers, while healthy competition continues to drive innovation, product diversity, and price competitiveness. The cooperative expects current challenges to further strengthen industry collaboration and build a more resilient supply network.

Al Hashemi noted that rising freight costs are driven by shipping re-routing and logistical constraints, which remain the most pressing challenge. “In response, we have adopted a more agile and proactive approach to logistics and sourcing to mitigate disruptions and maintain efficiency,” he said.

To ensure consistent availability, Union Coop is actively diversifying its supplier base and exploring alternative sourcing markets where needed, reinforcing flexibility as a core operational priority.

The cooperative also underscored the continuous efforts of its teams in stock monitoring, supplier coordination, and real-time decision-making to maintain stability in availability and pricing.

“While customers may not see these complexities, our focus is to deliver a seamless and reliable shopping experience,” Al Hashemi added.