Dubai, UAE: Group-IB, a leading creator of predictive cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, today announced the launch of Group-IB Prevyn AI. As the cognitive core of the Group-IB Unified Risk Platform, Prevyn AI transforms Group-IB’s data lake into rapid insights in Threat Intelligence and decisive actions in Managed XDR.

Built to address the “execution gap” facing modern security teams, Prevyn AI moves beyond simple chatbots to provide a foundational reasoning capability designed for adversary-centric analysis. The system is powered by Group-IB’s intelligence Data Lake, accumulated from decades of active cybercrime investigations, local insights from its Digital Crime Resistance Centers around the globe, and collaboration with international law enforcement. By grounding its reasoning in proprietary adversary intelligence rather than common open-source data, Prevyn AI delivers analysis that is both materially deeper and immediately operationally relevant.

From Agentic Research to Assistive Response

Within Group-IB Threat Intelligence, Prevyn AI functions in an agentic mode, coordinating 11 specialised agents to carry out complex, adversary-focused intelligence and research. These agents—including experts in malware, threat actors, and dark web monitoring—are modeled on real High-Tech Crime investigative logic. This adversary-centric approach allows the platform to identify attacker intent and infrastructure staging before attacks launch, moving security from a reactive to a predictive posture. Internal evaluations show that this system improves research quality by more than 20% across accuracy and analytical depth.

In Managed XDR, the system operates in assistive mode to reduce the operational burden of SOC work. Prevyn AI analyzes alerts, generates incident reports, and prepares structured remediation workflows. This allows analysts to execute complex responses with a single click, ensuring that defenders can respond at the pace required to fight weaponized, machine-speed attacks.

Human-in-the-Loop Governance

Designed for high-stakes and regulated environments, Prevyn AI features a structural analyst-in-the-loop architecture. Every AI recommendation requires human approval before execution, ensuring that business-critical decisions remain under human control and align with emerging global AI governance expectations such as DORA and the EU AI Act.



“Threat Actors are already operating at machine speed, and defenders cannot respond at the pace required when investigations remain manual. The name Prevyn comes from ‘pre-vision’. Our goal is to move security from reactive to predictive, helping teams identify Threat Actor intent and infrastructure before an attack even launches.” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB.

Group-IB Prevyn AI is now available to all existing Group-IB Threat Intelligence and Managed XDR customers at no additional cost.

About Group-IB

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of predictive cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB delivers predictive, intelligence-driven defense by analysing and neutralizing regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defense through its industry-leading Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform, Cloud Security Posture Management, Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, Europol, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Datos Insights, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.

For more information, visit us at www.group-ib.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Discover our podcasts to hear from leading voices on Masked Actors and Fraud Intel, where top cybersecurity experts share real-world experiences, emerging trends, and practical insights to help you stay one step ahead in the fight against cyber crime.

Media Contacts