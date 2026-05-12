Dubai: Air India Express has earned a 4‑Star World Airline Rating from Skytrax following its first‑ever comprehensive audit, a significant recognition of the progress delivered over the year as part of the transformation of its guest experience.

Skytrax’s World Airline Star Rating is the longest‑established global quality evaluation system for the aviation industry and a prestigious and unique mark of Quality Achievement. The ratings are awarded following an independent, in‑depth evaluation of airline standards across the onboard and airport environments, using a unified and consistent global assessment framework. The 4‑Star rating represents the highest attainable recognition for a value carrier and places Air India Express among a small group of airlines across India and West Asia to hold this distinction, positioning it just one step away from Skytrax’s global top 10 elite 5‑Star airlines.

Commenting on the recognition, Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman, Air India Express, said, “Earning a 4‑Star Skytrax world airline rating in our very first audit is a meaningful validation of the transformation of our guest experience and the tremendous work our teams have delivered. In a short period, we have built scale with discipline, modernised our fleet, strengthened service delivery and clearly defined Air India Express as a value carrier in a class of its own. The guest advocacy, NPS and social media sentiment reassures us that our enhanced product and service proposition resonates with the aspirations of a new India that values choice, comfort and reliability. While this recognition is inspiring, the 4‑Star rating is not a destination, but a strong foundation as we continue to raise the bar for industry standards and deliver consistent, high‑quality experiences.”

According to the Skytrax website, the 4‑Star rating reflects airlines that deliver a good overall quality performance, supported by strong product standards and effective staff service delivery. In the case of Air India Express, Skytrax highlights positive alignment of the airline’s onboard product with customer expectations, supported by consistent processes, good airport services, and a cabin service style that is professional, efficient and well managed.

A key pillar of Air India Express’s transformation has been the rapid induction of a modern, fuel-efficient fleet, enabling the airline’s evolution from a sub‑scale operator into India’s second‑largest domestic and short-haul international airline in terms of both routes and stations. Today, Air India Express operates a fleet of over 100 aeroplanes, with nearly two‑thirds comprising new aeroplanes, alongside refreshed cabin interiors with comfortable seating, ovens for hot meals and thoughtfully curated onboard offerings, in addition to structured enhancements in service training and delivery. These enhancements have been implemented alongside one of the industry’s most rapid scale‑ups, with the airline now operating over 500 daily flights connecting 42 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia.

Reflecting the transformation of its guest experience and advocacy, Air India Express closed the financial year with a record tripling of its Net Promoter Score (NPS) to its highest ever levels. The NPS is the global gold-standard measure of customer loyalty that reflects how likely guests are to recommend a brand based on their overall experience.

About Air India Express

Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 42 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.

With thoughtfully curated touches - from ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits for over 20 million members, Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality.

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