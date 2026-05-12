Doha, Qatar – MEEZA, Qatar’s leading Data Centre and Managed IT Services provider, announced multiple strategic partnerships with globally recognized data center and telecommunications service providers, primarily across Europe and Asia. These partnerships reinforce MEEZA’s commitment to delivering robust disaster recovery (DR) and business continuity (BC) solutions, ensuring uninterrupted operations, enhanced data resilience, and international reach for its enterprise clients across Qatar.

Through these agreements, MEEZA is significantly enhancing its ability to provide mission-critical services designed to safeguard businesses against disruptions. The expanded enterprise service portfolio includes Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery (DR) Services with advanced failover and rapid recovery capabilities, Data Center Colocation and Hosting Services utilizing globally recognized Tier-certified facilities, Advanced Network Solutions and Telecommunications Services ensuring high availability and low latency connectivity, and Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services to protect data, systems, and infrastructure.

A key outcome of these partnerships is the development of an internationally interconnected ecosystem for MEEZA’s data centres, enabling seamless integration with global infrastructure. This ecosystem enhances geographic redundancy, cross-border data replication, and multi-site resilience—critical components for effective disaster recovery and sustained business continuity.

By leveraging this interconnected framework, MEEZA can offer clients enhanced protection against service interruptions, natural disasters, and cyber threats, while ensuring compliance with international standards and best practices.

“Our focus on Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity has never been more critical,” said Mr. Mohammed Ali Al-Ghaithani, Chief Executive Officer of MEEZA. “These strategic agreements enable us to build a globally connected infrastructure ecosystem, strengthening our ability to deliver resilient, secure, and always-on services. Entities and Businesses across Qatar can now operate with greater confidence, knowing their data and operations are protected by world-class DR and BC capabilities.”

The services enabled through these partnerships on top of existing MEEZA leading DR and BC in-country services allow organizations across sectors—including government, energy, financial services, healthcare, and large enterprises—to enhance their resilience strategies without delay.

This initiative supports Qatar’s ongoing digital transformation and aligns with MEEZA’s vision to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready IT solutions that underpin national growth and innovation.

About MEEZA

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Best ICT Service Provider Award for two consecutive years, 2023, 2024 and 2025, in addition to the Best Cloud Solution Award of the Year 2022 at the Qatar Digital Business Awards, presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, MEEZA won Most Innovative ICT Services Provider Award of the Year 2023 in Qatar by Global Business Outlook Awards. These prestigious recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services for our clients.

For more information, please visit: meeza.net