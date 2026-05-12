Dubai, UAE — Dubai Holding and the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) announced the completion of a transaction under which Dubai Holding has acquired a 22.27% equity stake in Emaar Properties PJSC (Emaar Properties) from ICD. Following completion of the transaction, Dubai Holding’s total shareholding in Emaar Properties has increased to 29.73%, positioning it as the company’s largest shareholder.

Emaar Properties is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is one of the largest real estate developers in the Middle East, with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, hospitality and retail assets. The group has a well‑established footprint across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Europe, underpinned by a robust development pipeline and a high‑quality portfolio of recurring income‑generating assets.

The acquisition represents a strategic investment in Emaar Properties, reflecting Dubai Holding’s confidence in the company’s market position, asset quality and long‑term growth prospects, as well as in the enduring fundamentals of Dubai’s economy and real estate sector. The transaction also reinforces Dubai Holding’s strategic partnership with Emaar Properties, building on a long‑standing relationship supported by multiple partnerships and continued collaboration across key joint ventures.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and an extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets across key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

ABOUT DUBAI HOLDING

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

Our portfolio includes:

Dubai Holding Real Estate , one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management.

, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management. Dubai Holding Asset Management , which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations, and 21 residential communities, in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors.

, which comprises Dubai Retail, a world-class portfolio of 56 malls and lifestyle destinations, and 21 residential communities, in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in Dubai Residential REIT, the GCC’s largest and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, as well as TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors. Dubai Holding Hospitality , which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts.

, which owns and manages 52 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 29 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality’s portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts. Dubai Holding Entertainment , the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN.

, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as ROXY Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN. Dubai Holding Investments , a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy.

, a dedicated vehicle that designs and executes investment strategies to create long-term and sustainable value. The organisation pursues a broad spectrum of opportunities across asset classes and geographies and implements an active portfolio management strategy. Dubai Holding Land Estates , which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group’s extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.45 million residents living in more than 54+ master communities.

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ABOUT ICD (Investment Corporation of Dubai)

ICD (Investment Corporation of Dubai) is the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai. It was established in May 2006 by Decree (11) of 2006 and mandated with the consolidation and management of the Government of Dubai’s portfolio of commercial companies and investments. ICD also provides financial and strategic oversight to portfolio companies to maximise value for the long-term benefit of the Emirate of Dubai.

ICD’s portfolio comprises some of Dubai’s most recognised companies and represents a cross-section of vital economic sectors that the Government of Dubai has deemed strategic for the continued development and growth of the Emirate of Dubai. The sectors include financial services, transportation, energy and industry, real estate and construction, hospitality and leisure, retail, and other holdings. In addition to supporting the development and growth of our existing portfolio companies in Dubai, our international investment focus aims to achieve diversification through fund commitments and co-investment across asset classes.

For more information, please visit: http://www.icd.gov.ae/

CONTACTS

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Brunswick Group

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