Manama, Bahrain: Al Salam Bank (Bahrain Bourse trading code “SALAM”, Dubai Financial Market trading code “SALAM_BAH”) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026, delivering record performance and sustaining the strong momentum established during 2025. The results reflect the continued resilience of the group’s diversified operating model, disciplined strategy, and its ability to generate sustainable growth across evolving market conditions.

During the first quarter of 2026, the bank achieved strong growth across its profitability metrics, supported by solid performance across core business lines spanning banking, asset management and takaful insurance, alongside effective asset liability management and sustained operating efficiency. Operating income increased by 18.7% to USD 175.2 million, compared to USD 147.6 million in Q1 2025, while net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 24.4% to USD 61.4 million, up from USD 49.3 million in Q1 2025.

The results further demonstrate the strength and diversification of the bank’s earnings platform, contributing to a market-leading return on average equity (ROAE) of 18.2%. Revenue growth, combined with continued operational discipline and enhanced efficiency, contributed to improving the group’s cost-to-income ratio to 43.0%.

The group’s balance sheet continued its positive trajectory during the quarter, with total assets increasing by 5.7% to USD 22.58 billion as of 31 March 2026. Financing assets increased to USD 10.83 billion, while the fixed income portfolio expanded by 7.8% to USD 5.53 billion, reflecting a measured approach to portfolio growth, asset allocation, and capital deployment. Customer deposits increased by 3.0% to USD 14.97 billion highlighting continued client confidence in the bank and the strength of its funding base. The bank’s consolidated capital adequacy ratio remained resilient at 23.1% as of Q1 2026, reflecting the group’s continued financial strength and prudent capital management.

Commenting on the results, His Excellency Shaikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al Mashani, Chairman of Al Salam Bank, said: “The results recorded in the first quarter of 2026 reflect the strength of our diversified platform and our ability to deliver sustainable growth in a dynamic operating environment. We have built a group defined by structural diversification and a commitment to excellence across our operations. As we progress through 2026, we remain focused on further diversifying the group, upholding disciplined capital management, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Rafik Nayed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Salam Bank, added: “The deliberate diversification of the group across banking, asset management, takaful, and its regional presence has created a platform built for resilience and sustainable profitability. Our core business lines continue to demonstrate strength, enabling us to grow consistently, respond decisively, and navigate an increasingly complex environment with confidence. Going forward, we remain committed to continually reinvent our business model in order to stay ahead of change, and cement our position as a diversified regional financial group delivering market leading returns.”

The full set of consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2026, audited by external auditor KPMG with an unmodified opinion, are available on Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market websites.