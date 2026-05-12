ZURICH, PARIS — Ardian, a global private investment firm, and iCapital1, the global fintech company shaping the future of investing, today announced the continued expansion of their partnership with the broader availability of the Ardian Access SICAV suite of evergreen2 private markets strategies3 through leading global fund platforms, including Allfunds, Clearstream and Euroclear Fundsplace.

Building on a partnership that began in 2022, Ardian and iCapital have worked closely to design, structure, service and distribute evergreen investment solutions that support long‑term portfolio construction for wealth investors. The latest expansion further reflects a shared ambition to expand access to private markets while maintaining operational efficiency, scalability and enhanced investor experience across distribution channels.

Through availability on Allfunds, Clearstream and Euroclear Fundsplace, the Ardian Access strategies can now be accessed via established platform workflows and custody environments already used by wealth managers and advisors globally. This approach allows Ardian and iCapital to meet growing demand from the wealth channel while reducing operational friction and integration complexity for distributors and end investors.

Launched in partnership with iCapital, Ardian Access provides evergreen exposure to Ardian’s private equity and infrastructure capabilities. iCapital structures and services the strategies and provides end-to-end lifecycle support, leveraging its integrated technology and operating capabilities to streamline onboarding, administration and the ongoing investor experience for wealth managers and advisors.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with iCapital, a leading player in making private asset investment more accessible. This enhanced collaboration enables us to offer Ardian strategies to a broader audience of private investors, while supporting transparency, operational simplicity, and service quality. By leveraging leading platforms, we are pursuing our goal to expand access to private markets while meeting investors’ high standards for information, governance, and experience throughout the entire investment cycle.” said Erwan Paugam, Head of Private Wealth Solutions and Senior Managing Director at Ardian.

“This expanded partnership underscores the strength of our long-standing relationship with Ardian and our shared focus on accessibility and investor experience,” said Marco Bizzozero, Head of International at iCapital. “By combining Ardian’s investment expertise with iCapital’s advanced technology, structuring, servicing and distribution capabilities, including connectivity to leading fund platforms, we are creating a more efficient and scalable way for the wealth channel to access private markets solutions, supporting both sustainable growth and a better overall experience for advisors and their clients.”

About iCapital

iCapital is a global leader, shaping the future of global investing for financial advisors, wealth managers, asset managers, insurance carriers, and other industry participants. iCapital offers a diverse and complete range of non-traditional investment products on iCapital Marketplace, Enterprise Solutions, and both Technology and Data Services, designed to help drive better outcomes4 for all participants in the ecosystem.

With strategic investment from leading alternative asset managers, wealth managers, and service providers globally, iCapital provides broad access, data connectivity, education, and research programs to advisors and their clients. Leveraging AI and machine learning for digital identity (KYC/AML), iCapital supports compliant and secure investment lifecycle processes.

iCapital’s end-to-end platform manages the lifecycle of non-traditional investment products, making it easier to learn about, buy, manage, and integrate alternative assets, structured investments, and annuities and insurance products into portfolios, driving growth, scale, and efficiency. Our solution(s) can be customized and offers specific modules as needed.

iCapital has nearly $1.2 trillion5 of assets serviced globally on its platform, including over $311 billion in alternative platform assets, $288 billion in structured investments and annuities outstanding, and $554 billion in client assets reported on, and serves over 3,400 wealth management firms and 130,000 active financial professionals.

Headquartered in New York and Greenwich, CT, iCapital operates globally with 19 offices, including major hubs in Zurich, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Abu Dhabi, and Toronto, and an industry-leading R&D center in Lisbon. iCapital is recognized for its innovation and leadership, with accolades from Euromoney (World’s Best Technology Provider for Wealth Management), CNBC (World’s Top Fintech Companies), and Forbes Fintech 50.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

About Ardian

In a world of constant evolution, Ardian stands out for its ability to anticipate, adapt, and turn challenges into opportunities. As a global, diversified private markets firm with 22 offices and more than 350 investment professionals worldwide, we provide investment and customized solutions that reflect new economic dynamics and help our clients remain resilient in a changing world.

We deliver multi-local expertise and long-term performance for our investors and partners as well as shared value for the broader society. Since Ardian’s inception in 1996, our pioneering approach to diversification and our ability to offer tailor-made solutions at scale have remained the heart of our strategy.

Through commitment, knowledge and technology, we bring lasting value to our companies and contribute positively to the whole industry.

Ardian currently manages or advises $200bn for more than 1,920 clients worldwide across Private Equity, Real Assets, and Credit.

Ardian. Mastering change for lasting value.

www.ardian.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

iCapital media@icapital.com

Ardian@headlandconsultancy.com

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This material has been provided to you for informational purposes only by iCapital, Inc. and/or one of its affiliates including Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (collectively, "iCapital"). This material is the property of iCapital. This is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation to employ a specific investment strategy, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security. Securities products and services are offered through iCapital Markets LLC (a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA and SIPC), Institutional CN (Europe) – Empresa de Investimento, S.A. (registered with CMVM), iCapital UK Services Limited (authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority), iCapital Hong Kong Limited (licensed by SFC) and iCapital SG Pte. Ltd (licensed by MAS), iCapital Network Canada Ltd. is registered as an investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer where required in the applicable Provinces and Territories of Canada, all affiliates of iCapital. Registrations and memberships in no way imply that FINRA, SIPC, CMVM, FCA, SFC or MAS have endorsed any of the entities, products or services discussed herein. Financial products made available by iCapital Markets LLC, Institutional CN (Europe) – Empresa de Investimento, S.A., iCapital UK Services Limited, iCapital Hong Kong Limited, iCapital SG Pte. Ltd. and iCapital Network Canada Ltd, may be complex and/or speculative and are not suitable for all investors. iCapital Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and acts as an adviser to certain privately offered investment funds. "iCapital" and "iCapital Network" are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc.

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