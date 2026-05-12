Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) announces that the IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics will be awarded every two years, alternating between the Knowledge Contribution and Development Solutions categories.

The next cycle of the Prize will be launched in 2027 under the “Development Solutions Achievement” category. This cycle will focus on recognizing and rewarding impactful projects that deliver effective solutions to key development challenges in IsDB Member Countries.

The upcoming 2027 prize cycle includes a cash award of US$100,000 for the first-place winner, while the second- and third-place recipients will receive US$70,000 and US$30,000, respectively.

On another front, the IsDB Institute announces that the 2026 IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics (Knowledge Contribution) has been withheld.

This decision follows a thorough and rigorous evaluation of the nominations received by the Screening Committee and the external referees. The decision reflects the IsDB’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence and impact in Islamic economics. IsDBI remains dedicated to recognizing field-defining knowledge contributions that meaningfully advance sustainable and inclusive development.

About the IsDB Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://isdbinstitute.org/

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